Celtic have made a significant transfer offer to sign Gangwon FC attacker Yang Hyun-jun, according to reports.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news involving Yang?

The Hoops now appear to have their eyes on multiple signings after securing a deal to bring Brendan Rodgers back as manager. The Northern Irishman is set to be backed in the transfer market by the Parkhead board, with Champions League football on offer in Glasgow next season.

The club have acted swiftly and announced the signing of Norwegian playmaker Odin Thiago Holm on Thursday, with the 20-year-old arriving from Valerenga and penning a five-year deal in Glasgow.

Midfield appears to be an area the club are looking to bolster, with Leicester City’s defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi a target. Alongside the Nigerian, it looks as if the club have identified a new target in Yang.

Journalist Jason Lee took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to relay reports coming out of South Korea regarding Celtic and Yang. He said that the Hoops have made a "significant and final" offer for Yang, with the player keen to move to Glasgow.

“According to Korean media, Celtic have sent an official transfer offer to Gangwon FC for Yang Hyun-Jun. The offer is believed to be "significant and final" as Celtic await Gangwon's response. The player is eager to move to Celtic.”

Who is Yang Hyun-jun?

Hailed as “excellent” and a “level above” in the media following a pre-season display against Tottenham last year, Yang is primarily a right-winger who can also play on the left or through the middle.

The 21-year-old is valued at a career-high €700,000 by Transfermarkt and has made 67 senior appearances for his current employers, scoring nine times and registering five assists.

Described as Gangwon's up-and-coming star who is unpredictable and eye-catching by K League United columnist Nathan Sartain, he could be the next exciting Asian player to move to Parkhead, following in the footsteps of the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate

Rodgers currently has two right-wingers on the books in James Forrest and Liel Abada and three left-wingers in Jota, Maeda and Sead Haksabanovic, so Yang could balance the club's wide ranks while also offering plenty of versatility, making this a transfer to keep an eye on.