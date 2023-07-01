Former Celtic forward Frank McAvennie has been reacting to a Hoops transfer update involving former defender Kieran Tierney.

Is Kieran Tierney returning to Celtic?

The Hoops look to be in for a busy summer under new manager Brendan Rodgers, with business already underway. Celtic have confirmed the signing of midfielder Odin Thiago Holm on a five-year deal and the arrival of Melbourne City winger Marco Tilio, also on a five-year deal.

Defensive additions could also be made at Parkhead, with a return to Glasgow for Tierney potentially on the cards. Reports earlier this week suggested that the Hoops could look at a season-long loan deal for the left-back, although a substantial loan fee and a compromise over his £110,000-a-week wage would need to be reached.

Tierney would consider the possibility of returning to Celtic, but he also appears to be attracting interest from Newcastle United.

McAvennie was talking to Football Insider regarding Celtic and a possible move for Tierney. The pundit said that the full-back “loves” Rodgers and a return “would suit everyone”, however, he doesn’t think a move will materialise.

“He loves Brendan but I just think his next move is Newcastle.

“If Newcastle didn’t want him the best thing for him would probably be to get a loan deal for a year [to Celtic]. That would suit everyone because he would be playing every game.

“Everyone knows he is a Celtic supporter so going back wouldn’t be a big deal.

“When I came back to Celtic it was not a big thing because I was a supporter. All I can say is that if it was to happen I would not be surprised but I do not think it will. I think Tierney is on the way to the top.”

How many games did Tierney play for Celtic?

As we know, Tierney is a product of Celtic’s academy and played under Ronny Deila, Neil Lennon, John Kennedy and Rodgers. The 26-year-old made a total of 170 senior appearances for the Hoops, winning 11 major honours before joining Arsenal in 2019.

He made 127 of his Hoops appearances under Rodgers, so if regular football is what Tierney is after, he could well get that at Parkhead under the Northern Irishman once again.

A loan move could be one to keep an eye on in what could be a busy summer with Celtic handing Rodgers a £30m transfer budget this summer.