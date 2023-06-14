Celtic look set to bring back Brendan Rodgers for a second tenure in charge in Glasgow, and the manager could target Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

What’s the latest Celtic news?

The Hoops appear to be closing in on a move for Rodgers after productive talks with the Northern Irishman. Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph has stated that talks are now at an advanced stage, with those at Parkhead offering a better deal than his previous contract.

Celtic are willing to back the 50-year-old with a transfer budget that will help the club compete in the Champions League, but not all possible signings may come at a cost.

Taylor shared a story for The Daily Express on Wednesday morning, looking at four cut-price Leicester players Rodgers could target for Celtic, should he complete a return. The reporter named Amartey as a potential option, saying:

“Rodgers was criticised by Foxes supporters for continuously picking Amartey during their defensive crisis even though the Ghana international simply wasn't up to scratch. Now he's available on a free transfer and is yet to sign a contract elsewhere despite negotiations and talks with Besiktas.

“Amartey has won both the Premier League and FA Cup at Leicester and therefore has experience of winning trophies, something that would be a valuable asset in the Celtic dressing room. He can also play at right-back, centre-back and even midfield which was his preferred position prior to a serious ankle injury he sustained back in October 2018.”

Who is Daniel Amartey?

As Taylor mentions, Amartey is a versatile player who can play in defence or midfield but is primarily a centre-back and is out of contract in a matter of weeks.

Sponsored by Puma, he actually appears to be at the top of his game on a personal level despite Leicester’s relegation. Transfermarkt have the player’s market value at a career-high €15m, a figure which has increased from €5m at the end of 2021.

Aged 28, you could say that Amartey is in the prime of his career, so a free transfer could be a shrewd move due to his versatility, experience and previous knowledge of working with Rodgers.

As per WhoScored, Amartey had the best pass completion rate of any Foxes player last season and also ranked highly for number of passes, clearances and blocks per 90, so who knows, a move could be one to watch for the Premier League winner.