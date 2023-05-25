Celtic are once more worrying over the future of boss Ange Postecoglou, with Football Insider reporting that the club are bracing themselves for approaches from a Premier League club this summer.

Will Ange Postecoglou leave Celtic this summer?

The Scottish Premiership side have once more sealed the league title with games to spare. It means that the club have now won back-to-back top-flight trophies, while the side also swooped to bag the Scottish League Cup title, beating their Old Firm rivals once more for that particular piece of silverware - and can complete a treble next week.

It means that boss Postecoglou has now managed to win four trophies in just two campaigns during his time in Scotland. Prior to that, the manager has been an Australian champion on four occasions, won the Asian Cup with Australia and also won the Japanese Championship with Yokohama F. Marinos. It means that he has won trophies pretty much everywhere he has been - and that has now led to reported interest in potentially taking him to England.

According to Football Insider, Wolves' potential search for a new boss could lead them to Postecoglou. The side currently have Julen Lopetegui in charge, but the manager could potentially depart the side this summer with issues over the club's potential spending ability and promises that have been broken over signings being made.

It means that the Premier League outfit could need someone new at the helm in the near future, and Celtic believe Postecoglou could be one of the names bandied around as a potential successor at Molineux. With the boss only having a one-year rolling deal at Parkhead, that also means he is necessarily not committed to the Scottish side in the long term.

Is Ange Postecoglou going to the Premier League?

The Celtic boss has a superb win rate at the side so far, having managed 93 games and won 66. It means his win percentage stands at 71% - an incredible record for any side.

In comparison, Lopetegui has won ten and lost ten of his games with Wolves, leading to a win percentage of just 38%. Whilst he has been able to steer them away from the drop zone, it still remains the worst rate of his career as a boss, and compared to Postecoglou, it pales in comparison - though Celtic are more high-flyers, of course.

The manager is arguably well-deserving of a chance in the Premier League, although Celtic will be desperate to keep hold of him. Current Australia boss Graham Arnold has called Postecoglou "fantastic" in the past, showing that he is also impressing his colleagues and others in the game, and if Wolves did want to try something different this summer, they could do a lot worse than the 57-year-old.

Therefore, perhaps Celtic have every right to have their concerns.