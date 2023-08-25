Celtic have an unhappy player on their hands who could be set to push for a departure before the end of the transfer window, according to reports.

What's the latest news concerning Celtic?

The Hoops are in the midst of an injury crisis at present and are said to be on the hunt for another defensive recruit after Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh were ruled out with various injury concerns for the next two months, as per The Daily Record.

Rodgers has confirmed his intention to add to his backline in his pre-match press conference before Celtic take on St Johnstone this weekend, stating: "We have to look at it, no doubt. It's an area we are light on and when you are losing three players for that length of time knowing the number of games we have and the importance of every game, it's something we have to look at. Especially at centre-back, it's a specialised position where the experience always helps."

Celtic have made six summer signings since Rodgers returned to Glasgow earlier this summer in the form of Marco Tilio, Odin Thaigo Holm, Kwon Hyeok-kyu, Yang Hyun-jun, Gustaf Lagerbielke and Nawrocki, as per Transfermarkt, though it seems as if they may look to add a few more bodies in the latter stages of the window.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has given an update on X detailing areas of the squad that Celtic may look to strengthen between now and the deadline, stating: "Celtic are likely to be busy before the end of the transfer window, with the club targeting a goalkeeper, left-back and left winger as priorities. They would also be keen to bolster their centre forward options."

According to The Daily Mail, Celtic have submitted a £3.5 million bid for Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma as they continue to look for a replacement for now-departed Portuguese attacker Jota, who left the club to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad earlier this summer for £25 million.

Wage expenditure concerns have put the breaks on the Hoops' advances to try and acquire Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Daniel Podence and Newcastle United outcast Ryan Fraser, and they have now turned to Honduras international Palma, who has also been courted by arch-rivals Rangers.

Who could leave Celtic?

Palma's proposed arrival may lead several Celtic wingers to be pushed further down the pecking order at the Scottish champions, not least out-of-favour ace Sead Haksabanovic, who has flickered in and out of consistency at the club.

According to Football Insider, Haksabanovic is unhappy with his involvement at Celtic and is now pushing to quit the club before the transfer deadline next Friday.

Several clubs around Europe are believed to be open to offering the Montenegro international an escape route from the Glasgow giants and he could quit in order to become a regular starter in a different environment.

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou labelled Haksabanovic as "brilliant" earlier this year, though he has struggled to make a lasting impact at Parkhead, registering five goals and four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Finding himself down the pecking order under Rodgers, it may be time for both parties to shake hands and move on if a suitable destination is found for Haksabanovic.