Celtic are set to approach a new signing imminently over a potential move to Celtic Park this summer, it has been reported.

Rodgers keen for additions

After wrapping up the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers remains keen to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season. The ex-Liverpool boss is keen to bring Adam Idah back to the club after a successful loan spell, in which he bagged nine goals and two assists in 19 appearances across the second half of the campaign.

Speaking after the Cup final win over Rangers, in which Idah scored the winner, Rodgers explained: “For me, he was the catalyst of our season because we needed a different dimension up front.

“Hopefully we can do something. He has a long-term contract at Norwich but he is definitely one I would love to bring back here. At 23 with the potential and quality he has I think he can really push on in his career.”

There are also talks ongoing for 22-year-old Portuguese midfielder Paulo Bernardo, who like Idah was on loan in Glasgow last season and who Celtic are trying to sign for around half of the initial option to buy that had been inserted into his move from Benfica to Celtic Park.

But perhaps most importantly, the Bhoys are on the hunt for a new no.1 after Joe Hart retired at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a glittering career which spanned two decades and saw him pick up 75 England caps, as well as keeping 64 clean sheets during his three year spell at Celtic.

Several options have already been linked, but a move for Caoimhin Kelleher seems too expensive and Koen Casteels has moved to Saudi rather than Celtic. Now, a new potential no.1 has been touted.

Celtic preparing offer for Newcastle man

That comes in the shape of Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubvravka, with Celtic hoping to take advantage of the transfer dominoes falling into place at St James' Park. The Magpies are currently locked in talks over a move for Burnley's James Trafford in a move that would leave Dubravka third choice and free to leave, according to reports.

And Celtic are hoping that they will be able to land the veteran shot stopper on the cheap, thanks to him having just 12 months left to run on his £40,000 per week deal on Tyneside.

Martin Dubravka vs Joe Hart 23/24 (domestic league) Dubravka Hart Appearances 23 32 Clean sheets 5 13 Save % 70.8% 70.1% Saves per 90 3.94 1.68

The Slovakian goalkeeper is still more than capable of playing at the top level despite being 35-years-old, having made 23 Premier League appearances last term and receiving plenty of praise from Magpies boss Eddie Howe after starring in a penalty shoot out win over Blackburn.

"In open play he [Dubravka] really performed well today and he needed him to because they had a few big moments", Howe explained.

"I thought the best save he probably made was in the build up to their goal which I thought was a magnificent save to tip it onto the bar but unfortunately he scored the rebound."

Now, the Northern Echo report that Celtic are 'preparing a formal approach' for the goalkeeper, with the Magpies 'willing to listen to offers' rather than lose him for nothing in 12 months time.

Potentially a cut-price addition, Dubravka could be just what is needed to ensure that the Bhoys barely notice Hart's retirement next season.