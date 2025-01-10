Scottish champions Celtic are ready to make a transfer offer for a young star who is also wanted by a Premier League team, according to a recent report.

Celtic transfer news

Despite sitting pretty at the top of the Scottish Premiership and still having more than a good chance of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League, Brendan Rodgers will have his eye on potential arrivals, as he will want to keep improving his side.

From recent reports, in what remains of this transfer window, it has the makings of being a busy period for the Hoops. Indeed, it has been reported that they are expected to sign Kieran Tierney this month - the Arsenal left-back is expected to join on a six-month loan deal before signing a three-year contract at the end of the campaign, when he becomes a free agent.

As well as looking to sign Tierney, it has also been reported that Celtic are interested in signing Burnley’s Josh Brownhill. The midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season, and a host of clubs are keen on signing the player, with Celtic being one of them, but it remains unclear if they will make a move this month or wait until the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s James McAtee has also been linked with a move to Parkhead this month, as he struggles to make an impact at the Etihad. The 22-year-old has found game time hard to come by, and a move could be on the cards.

Celtic set to make offer for £10 million winger

As well as a new left-back and a midfielder possibly arriving this month, the Hoops are also looking to add to their attacking options. According to reports from Sweden relayed by The Sun, Celtic are set to make an offer for Bazoumana Toure of Hammarby.

The 18-year-old joined the Swedish side in March 2024, and during his time there, he has really impressed, scoring plenty of goals and terrorising defenders. Toure is under contract until December 2028, but he could be set for a move in this January transfer window.

It is reported that Celtic have sent scout Jay Lefevre to Sweden to watch Toure in action, and he has been left impressed by the player’s performances. So much so that the Hoops are now ready to make an offer for the Ivory Coast under-20 international. However, Celtic are not the only side chasing the winger, as Premier League side Brighton are also keen on Toure.

Bazoumana Toure's Hammarby stats Apps 23 Goals 9 Assists 4

Toure joined Hammarby for around £300,000, and it is now reported that the Swedish side have placed a £10 million price tag on the attacker. Hammarby's manager, Mikael Hjelmberg has confirmed that he expects Toure to become the club's and country's record transfer sale: “Of course, that's definitely the ambition. There are many clubs who ask about him, and there are many clubs who are curious about what it would cost to buy him.

"But we have been quite clear about what we think - and that may also be why nothing concrete has come yet. I’ve told Bazou and his representatives that if we’re going to sell this winter, it should be for a Swedish record.”