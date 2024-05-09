Celtic are now readying an offer to sign a “stunning” player in a permanent Parkhead transfer.

Celtic transfer rumours

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers are in for a busy end to the season on the pitch, looking to lift both the Scottish Premiership title and win the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park, both ahead of rivals Rangers.

However, away from the pitch, preparations appear to be underway ahead of the summer transfer window, with Celtic looking to complete a number of signings.

According to reports earlier this year, Celtic Park chiefs want to at last sign a new goalkeeper, winger and striker, with a replacement for the retiring Joe Hart at the top of the agenda.

Rodgers has also previously admitted that the club could be “braver” with their additions: “I would go with supporters thinking we could maybe be a little bit braver in terms of bringing in another level of player.

"But that’s up to me to try and fix that over the course of my time here. You look at the strategy here and you have to be careful because in some ways it has worked. You bring in players for a minimal fee and then they go out and make the club a lot of money.

“What I want to hopefully balance in my time here is that we can still do that, because it is an important part of the modern game. But we also want to be brave enough to hang our hat on a ready-made player.”

One player who appears to be a permanent target is current loanee Adam Idah, with the striker set to return to Norwich City at the end of the current campaign.

However, the Republic of Ireland international is thought to be open to making his stay at Celtic a permanent one, and it looks as if the Hoops feel the same.

According to Football Insider in the last 48 hours, Celtic are now ready to submit a permanent bid for Idah, with the Canaries valuing the striker at £5m.

The report doesn’t say if the Hoops are willing to match that price tag, but it appears as if Norwich will receive an official offer from Celtic for the forward.

The 23-year-old, on £23,000-a-week at Carrow Road, was called "absolutely stunning” by Chris Sutton following a goal against Motherwell, and in total, Idah has scored seven times and provided two assists in 15 Celtic appearances.

Should a permanent deal go through, it will be one that may delight Rodgers, who hailed the forward back in February.