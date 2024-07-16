Celtic are believed to be on the verge of completing another piece of transfer business, with a deal to sign a £4,000-a-week player nearly done.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops have been linked with plenty of players of late, with Royal Antwerp attacker Michel-Ange Balikwisha seen as an exciting option to come in this summer. The Scottish Premiership giants are said to be in talks with the 23-year-old over a switch to Parkhead, with an offer potentially arriving at some point this week.

Adam Idah proved to be a hero on loan from Norwich City during the second half of last season, not least because he scored the last-gasp winning goal against Rangers in the Scottish Cup final, and Celtic are still working hard on striking a permanent deal with the striker.

Similarly, Paulo Bernardo was another player who shone on loan, playing an important role in Brendan Rodgers' side's double success, and Keith Wyness has backed him to come in on a permanent basis, saying: "It will get done. I spoke to someone in Portugal about this deal the other day and they said the deal will end up around £6million. The wages won’t be a problem. He’s a talent, and he’ll do well in the Scottish game."

Rodgers is also interested in bringing Australia international Riley McGree to Celtic ahead of next season, with the Hoops failing to complete his signing during the Ange Postecoglou era at Parkhead.

Celtic close to signing £4,000-a-week ace

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Celtic are closing in on the signing of Aston Villa goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo, adding further depth between the sticks in the process. A deal is "on the brink" of being agreed, with the 22-year-old coming in as understudy to Kasper Schmeichel, ahead of the Dane's expected move to Parkhead, which has been held up but should still go through imminently.

Sinisalo feels like an ideal backup to Schmeichel, coming in as a young player who may be content with warming the substitutes' bench most weeks to begin with.

The £4,000-a-week Villa man has won three caps for Finland, showing that he can cut it at international level, but he is yet to make a senior appearance for his current club, which highlights why he may be interested in sealing a move away.

Last season, Sinisalo enjoyed a good spell on loan at Exeter City, starting 45 out of a possible 46 matches in League One, leading to manager Gary Caldwell heaping praise on him, saying:

"I think it’s brilliant that a loan player can come and connect with the club like he has. I think this club is so much more than that, so I think we’re a brilliant club for loan players, but the way he’s bought into everything and connected with the supporters, with teammates."

This further suggests that Sinisalo could be a top-quality signing for Celtic, providing competition for Schmeichel, who may not be guaranteed to keep his place if the Finn impresses in training.