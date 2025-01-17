Journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Celtic have opted to terminate a current player's deal in the January transfer window, paving the way for an immediate replacement.

Celtic transfer latest

Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro has been linked with a move to Parkhead in recent days, as Brendan Rodgers eyes more attacking reinforcements between now and the end of the season. It is reported that the Hoops are considering tabling an offer for the 22-year-old, who can play virtually anywhere in attack.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry is also seen as a possible addition for Celtic, with the Scottish Premiership champions enquiring about signing the young attacker this month.

Former Hoops left-back Kieran Tierney is on the verge of making a return to the club, in an exciting piece of business, having struggled to ever be an important part of Mikel Arteta's plans in north London. A pre-contract agreement is reportedly close to being signed.

In terms of outgoings in the January window, there is some concern about the future of key Celtic left-back Greg Taylor, with the long time Hoops star wanted by a number of Championship clubs. Hull City and Queens Park Rangers have both been named as suitors for him.

Celtic to terminate player's loan deal

According to Romano on X, Celtic have decided to terminate Alex Valle's loan deal at the club this month, ahead of Tierney joining, with Como now "closing in" on signing him from Barcelona.

Moving Valle on in the coming weeks seems like the logical thing for Celtic to do, considering his loan stint at the club hasn't necessarily gone to plan, having arrived from Barca last August.

The 20-year-old has only started seven league matches, with Taylor invariably preferred at left-back, limiting his importance to Rodgers, who did admittedly speak positively about him earlier on in the season.

"He’s a good player, now he’s settling in, he’s seeing how it works, strong, quick, serves it well. The big thing with him is, which I really like - especially when he came on against Dortmund - was belief. He believes he’s a player, and I’ve always said playing for Celtic, you have to believe in yourself."

This all makes sense assuming the Tierney deal goes through, which appears highly likely, with the Scot signing a pre-contract ahead of a permanent summer switch, but joining Celtic on loan for the remainder of the season.

His vast experience makes him an upgrade on Valle, while for the young full-back, a move to Italy to play under Cesc Fabregas could undoubtedly feel like a mouthwatering opportunity for him.