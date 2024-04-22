Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wanted to bolster his playing squad with numerous new signings across the park during the recent January transfer window.

After the Hoops swooped to sign winger Nicolas Kuhn on a permanent deal, Football Insider claimed that the manager still wanted a goalkeeper, a left-back, and a centre-forward to arrive at Parkhead before the deadline.

Unfortunately, only one of those three positions was filled as Adam Idah was brought in on loan from English Championship side Norwich City.

Celtic also allowed Mikey Johnston and David Turnbull to depart, on loan and permanently respectively, ahead of the second half of the campaign.

One player who the Scottish giants must now regret missing out on during the transfer window, following the announcement of the PFA Team of the Year, is Liverpool left-back Owen Beck.

Celtic's interest in Owen Beck

As revealed in the aforementioned report by Football Insider, Celtic were in the market to land a left-back to compete with Greg Taylor for Rodgers, with Alexandro Bernabei then sent out on loan to Internacional in Brazil.

Football Scotland claimed that Beck was an active target for the Hoops, as they were 'keen' to get a deal done to bring him to Glasgow in January.

Liverpool recalled him at the start of that month after he spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Dundee in the Scottish Premiership, following injuries to Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson.

Football Scotland revealed that Jurgen Klopp wanted to keep hold of the impressive left-back whilst he was short on options in that position, whilst it was also stated that Celtic had been tracking his progress since October.

It was claimed that the Hoops had already approached the Premier League giants to discuss a possible swoop to sign the Welsh youngster, although it was unclear as to whether they wanted a loan or permanent deal.

A loan move was, unfortunately, ruled out after Beck made his Premier League debut for Liverpool in January, which then meant that he could only return to Dundee on loan as he had played for two clubs in competitive matches this season.

Whilst Celtic still, in theory, could have pursued a permanent deal for the defender, he would not have been eligible to play for them until the 2024/25 campaign.

The Hoops may now regret not pushing harder to bring the exciting left-back in earlier in the month, before his Premier League outing for the Reds, as his form for Dundee in the Premiership has been exceptional.

Owen Beck's Team of the Year worthy performances

The Wales U21 international, who has spent the majority of the season with Dundee either side of his short time back at Anfield, was named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year over the weekend.

Four Celtic players - Liam Scales, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum McGregor, and Matt O'Riley - also made the XI, alongside Beck, Jack Butland, James Tavernier, Theo Bair, Bojan Miovski, and Lawrence Shankland.

The Liverpool youngster's terrific performances down the left flank for Dundee earned him a spot in the TOTY over Hoops star Taylor, Rangers' Ridvan Yilmaz, and the other left-backs in the division.

23/24 Premiership Owen Beck Appearances 25 Sofascore rating 7.30 Goals 2 Assists 4 Tackles per game 2.8 Interceptions per game 1.1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 21-year-old talent has showcased his quality at both ends of the pitch in Scotland, with six goal contributions and almost four tackles and interceptions combined per match.

In 2022, talent scout Jacek Kulig hailed Beck as a "spectacular" left-back and wrote that he was excited for his transition to first-team football.

The Welsh whiz has lived up to the hype, so far, with his dynamic performances down the left flank for Dundee so far this season, which has earned him a worthy inclusion in the Team of the Year - suggesting that he has been the best left-back in the Premiership.

This is why Celtic should regret missing out on the defender as they could have landed an upgrade on Taylor and had the best player in his position in the division, had they convinced Liverpool to part ways with him on loan or permanently in January.

Greg Taylor's form for Celtic this season

The Scotland international has not had a poor season, by any stretch, as Rodgers' first-choice option at left-back but if there is, and there was in this case, an opportunity to upgrade the team, then Celtic must take it.

Taylor has started 30 of the club's 33 Premiership matches so far during the 2023/24 campaign, and contributed with three goals and four assists on the left side of the pitch.

He has provided an attacking outlet on the flank, with his ability to score and assist goals, and has been average from a physical perspective, with a duel success rate of just 51%.

23/24 Premiership Greg Taylor (Celtic) Owen Beck (Dundee) Appearances 30 25 Touches per game 98.4 55.3 Goals 3 2 Assists 4 4 Key passes per game 1.7 2.3 Tackles per game 1.8 2.8 Interceptions per game 0.3 1.1 Duel success rate 51% 55% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Beck has the beating of Taylor in various defensive metrics, with far more tackles and interceptions per match - at a higher success rate.

The Liverpool gem, who is also five years younger than the Celtic man, has provided more key passes per game and only been directly involved in one goal fewer despite taking almost half as many touches per match.

Just imagine the kind of impact Beck could have with almost twice as many touches of the ball each game. His attacking numbers could soar in Celtic's team, given his form in a restrictive - in comparison to the Hoops - Dundee system.

The Welshman's performances in the Premiership this season suggest that the youngster, already in his short career, is a complete left-back who can impact matches at both ends of the pitch.

This is why Celtic should regret missing out on the Team of the Year defender, and why they must go back in for him in the summer transfer window if the opportunity presents itself.