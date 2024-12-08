December is still in its infancy, but the Scottish Premiership crown already looks to have been decided, with imperious champions Celtic marching on toward yet another league title under Brendan Rodgers' watch, following their 3-0 win over Hibernian.

Yes, don't count your chickens just yet, and all that, but the Old Firm giants currently sit nine points clear at the summit and with a game advantage over their closest rivals Aberdeen, who slipped up at home to St Johnstone on Saturday.

With Rangers - who take on Ross County on Sunday - currently 14 points adrift of the Hoops in third, it truly is Celtic's league to lose, with the Glasgow outfit seeing off a spirited Hibs side to maintain their handsome advantage at the top.

Celtic's best performers vs Hibs

It certainly didn't go smoothly at Parkhead, but with three goals scored and three points picked up, Rodgers and co will hope to move on swiftly, ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb.

In truth, the former Liverpool boss has his goalkeeper to thank for helping to secure a valuable, hard-fought win against David Gray's side, with Kasper Schmeichel having repeatedly thwarted the plucky visitors.

Indeed, the experienced Dane was called into action just minutes into the contest after denying Mykola Kukharevych from close range, with that one of nine saves that the veteran was forced to make, as per Sofascore.

Had it not been for the 38-year-old regularly bailing his side out of trouble - as well as some errant finishing from Joe Newell and co - there could have been a far more nervy finale at Celtic Park, with the eventual scoreline perhaps flattering the hosts somewhat.

That said, it should not take away from the Hoops' quality in the final third, with Arne Engels rounding off a slick move with a well-taken finish to open the scoring, before Adam Idah's header was diverted in by a helpless Newell just after the break.

Kasper Schmeichel's game in numbers 90 minutes 9 saves 1 punch 7 saves from inside the box 45 touches 93% pass accuracy 7/9 long balls completed 2 clearances made Stats via Sofascore

Substitute Kyogo Furuhashi then rubberstamped the victory with a delightful dink late on, following James Forrest's threaded pass, although it was one man who didn't get on the scoresheet that deserves notable plaudits.

Celtic's star man vs Hibs

Without Schmeichel, things may well have been very different on Saturday afternoon, although the former Leicester City man wasn't alone in stealing the show, with skipper Callum McGregor also shining in his midfield berth.

So often a player who goes under the radar - when he's not firing in from range that is - the Scotsman is the true heartbeat of this side, as he has been for so long in Glasgow.

Quite simply, everything goes through the man in the middle, as it did again against the Edinburgh side, with McGregor having racked up a mammoth 131 touches, while also enjoying a staggering 98% pass accuracy rate.

Cool and composed in possession, the relentless star also made his presence felt off the ball after winning 100% of his duels, having also made three clearances and one block in that battling display.

Also still the joint-top scorer in the division, despite not getting in on the act on this occasion, the 31-year-old truly is the all-round package, with it simply a case of Rodgers deciding which duo should be the regular starters alongside him.

In a squad and a side where places are up for grabs, McGregor - much like Schmeichel - deservedly remains one of the few certainties in the starting lineup.