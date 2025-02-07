Celtic are well on course for another successful season, but Brendan Rodgers may have food for thought following latest developments on one of his key men.

Celtic move on after mixed January transfer window

During the January transfer window, Celtic managed to bring in club hero Jota alongside Jeffrey Schlupp to bolster their left-hand side heading into the second half of the campaign.

However, the main frustration for the Bhoys in the mid-season window became their inability to replace Kyogo Furuhashi following an extensive search for a new striker. Notably, fans have been left feeling ire at the board for failing to replace an iconic club figure, even if the review process led to faith in the talent from within as opposed to panicking in the final hours of market activity.

Adam Idah and Johnny Kenny remain in attack for the Hoops, while Daizen Maeda is more than capable of plugging the gaps centrally when needed at Parkhead. Nevertheless, the position appears light on first glance after failed Celtic attempts to land Kelechi Iheanacho and Mathias Kvistgaarden.

Despite their failure to boost options across the final third, the reigning champions turned in a convincing 6-0 victory over Dundee in midweek and appear odds-on to record a fourth successive Scottish Premiership title. The lure of Champions League football is also on the table, with a mouthwatering two-legged playoff tie against Bayern Munich to come on Europe's biggest stage.

Nevertheless, Rodgers may have a problem on his hands long-term in another area of the field following recent reports that have put the future of one star in jeapordy.

Greg Taylor reportedly agrees Celtic exit

According to Sportnet, Greg Taylor has agreed terms to leave Celtic for Dinamo Zagreb on a pre-contract that will kick in this summer after his contract at Parkhead expires.

Creating intrigue, the Croatian champions did have the option to trigger a release clause to make his move happen now, but have opted not to and his exit after six years at the club is now scheduled to take place later on this year.

Greg Taylor's statistics at Celtic Appearances 205 Goals 9 Assists 32

The £15k p/w ace has long been a talking point among supporters amid uncertainty over his future that has kicked up a notch since the beginning of the season. Alex Valle came in during that period and made a notable impression before departing for Como, but there has been little clarity surrounding Celtic's left-back situation other than the impending arrival of Kieran Tierney.

Previously labelled 'a joy' by Rodgers, who has implored the full-back to stay on several occasions, it may now be the case that he brings the curtain down on an illustrious time in Glasgow's east end that has yielded ten trophies.

Over the next few months, his and Celtic's mission will be to finish the campaign with a bang as they eye another domestic treble coupled with giving themselves a fighting chance against Bayern Munich over the next couple of weeks.