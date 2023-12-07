Celtic made it back-to-back Scottish Premiership victories as they ran out 4-1 winners against Hibernian at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

The Hoops were coming off the back of a 3-1 win over St. Johnstone and followed it up with a comprehensive win over Hibs to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Brendan Rodgers will surely be pleased with the clinical performance from his side, particularly after the likes of Tomoki Iwata, Michael Johnston, and Hyeon-gyu Oh were rewarded with rare starts.

Oh and regular Hoops star Matt O'Riley were two of the best performers on the night but the real star of the show was Luis Palma on the left wing.

Oh and O'Riley's performances against Hibernian in numbers

Both players heavily contributed to the win with their respective displays at the top end of the pitch for the Scottish giants on Wednesday.

O'Riley scored a fine header for the second goal and created two chances for his teammates to earn himself a Sofascore rating of 8.5.

However, the Denmark U21 international only completed 67% of his attempted passes and lost possession 23 times in his 90 minutes on the pitch.

Oh, meanwhile, came into the side for regular centre-forward Kyogo Furuhashi and grasped his opportunity with both hands as he scored two goals.

The South Korea international only had 20 touches of the ball but that was all he needed to score twice and create one chance in 63 minutes.

Luis Palma's performance against Hibernian in numbers

Palma, however, was the real start of the show as he ran the game with his superb attacking play out wide throughout the 90 minutes.

He played a crucial role in the opening goal on the night as his excellent corner into the box allowed Cameron Carter-Vickers to divert it into the path of Oh to make it 1-0.

The forward brilliantly beat the opposition right-back with his quick feet and change of direction as he faked to go inside before cutting down the line to deliver a perfect cross for O'Riley to head in to make it 2-0.

Palma then remained composed from the penalty spot shortly after half time - following a foul on Alistair Johnston - to lift the ball into corner after sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

The 92-touch sensation created four chances and one 'big chance' to go along with his goal, which shows that he was constantly able to split open the opposition's defence with an incisive and accurate final pass or cross.

He also put in the hard yards defensively to track back and win possession for his side. The former Aris star won eight duels and came away with four completed tackles, one interception, and one clearance, whilst only being dribbled past once, in the 90 minutes.

Palma, who recorded a Sofascore rating of 9.7 - the highest on the pitch, was better than Oh and O'Riley as he combined constant involvement with a goal threat, creativity, and hard work for the team.

The 24-year-old whiz is now up to five goals and six assists in eight Premiership starts and was, yet gain, the star of the show for Rodgers against Hibernian with his immaculate display out wide.