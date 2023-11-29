Celtic remain winless in the Champions League this season as they were beaten 2-0 by Italian side Lazio in Rome on Tuesday night.

The Hoops are rooted to the bottom of the group and this week's result has confirmed that they will be staying there as they are unable to catch Feyenoord in third.

This means that the Scottish giants are out of Europe completely, as they will not drop down into the Europa League, and they now only have the Scottish Premiership and the SFA Cup to compete for heading into the second half of the campaign.

Cameron Carter-Vickers switched off with ten minutes to go as Ciro Immobile peeled off the back of him to score the opening goal for the hosts, before the Italian ace bullied Liam Scales and sat the American colossus down with a clever touch to make it 2-0 shortly after.

Carter-Vickers' performance against Lazio in numbers

Frustratingly, the former Tottenham Hotspur man was enjoying a superb, dominant, performance prior to being caught out by the Lazio legend for both goals.

The USA international used his physical strength and excellent positioning to win five of his seven duels throughout the 90 minutes, which included three battles on the ground and four in the air.

His use of the ball was also impressive. Carter-Vickers completed 93% (100/108) of his attempted passes and five of his seven longer passes.

However, that was all for nothing in the end as his lapse in concentration for the first goal and lack of mobility to deal with Immobile's clever play for the second goal contributed to another European loss.

Kyogo Furuhashi's performance against Lazio in numbers

Whilst the Hoops centre-back was partly to blame for the defeat, the true villain for Brendan Rodgers was centre-forward Kyogo Furuhashi, who was worse on the night.

The Japan international did not make the most of the opportunities he had to make an impact on the match and did not offer enough outside of those key moments.

He had an early opportunity on the edge of the box with time to either pick out James Forrest in space or find the back of the net but his weak effort rolled into the arms of the goalkeeper.

The 28-year-old whiz, who had scored two goals in the competition prior to Tuesday's match, had a similar opening at the start of the second half as Matt O'Riley picked him out in the box but the forward watched his shot drag wide of the far post from 15 yards.

Therefore, Kyogo failed to step up to deliver a moment of quality for Celtic when they needed it most and this then opened the door for Lazio to go on and win the match as the Hoops could not find a goal of their own to take the lead.

The former Vissel Kobe star's lack of physicality was on display as the lightweight lost 100% (1/1) of his duels throughout the game and failed with his only attempted dribble in his 97 minutes on the pitch.

He was worse than Carter-Vickers as his lack of quality in vital moments meant that the Hoops were not able to make the most of the solid platform that the centre-back's impressive display in the opening 80 minutes provided them with.