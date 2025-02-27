Celtic's march towards yet another Scottish Premiership title at Parkhead continued this week.

On Tuesday night, the Hoops swatted aside Aberdeen 5-1 at Parkhead, with Daizen Maeda scoring both the first and the last goals of the evening, with Jota, Callum McGregor and Yang Hyun-jun on target in between.

The Celts therefore remain 13 points clear of Rangers at the top, ahead of Saturday evening's trip to St Mirren.

Meanwhile, a former Celtic striker, who Brendan Rodgers thought so highly of, is not living up to expectations elsewhere, enjoying two goal-filled, trophy-laden years in Glasgow, but having now disappeared into the footballing wilderness.

Celtic's best modern-day strikers

Daizen Maeda's double on Tuesday took his tally to 54 goals for Celtic, a whopping 25 of which have come this season, hence why current right-back Alistair Johnston described the Japanese forward as "one of the most in-form players in Europe".