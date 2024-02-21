Celtic have been blessed in the striker department in recent years as they have enjoyed a number of impressively prolific goalscorers at Parkhead.

From Gary Hooper through to Kyogo Furuhashi, and hopefully Adam Idah, the Hoops have not been short of number nines with a penchant for finding the back of the net on a regular basis.

Current Hoops head coach Brendan Rodgers played a big role in the signing of one such talent back in 2017 as Odsonne Edouard joined from Paris Saint-Germain, initially on loan.

That move turned out to be a masterstroke from the club as the French marksman's value soared throughout his time with the Scottish giants.

Odsonne Edouard's market value when Celtic signed him

The 19-year-old dynamo was valued at €1.5m (£1.3m) by Transfermarkt at the time of his initial loan move to Parkhead ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

He hit the ground running in his debut season in Scotland with a return of 11 goals and four assists in 29 appearances in all competitions for the club. This included nine goals in 22 Scottish Premiership matches for Rodgers.

That €1.5m (£1.3m) valuation on Transfermarkt remained the same during the summer of 2018 as Celtic decided to secure his services on a permanent basis.

They were richly rewarded for that decision, on and off the pitch, as Edouard went on to be a lethal scorer for the Hoops before making a big move to the Premier League in 2021.

How much Edouard was worth when he left Celtic in 2021

English side Crystal Palace swooped to secure his signature in the summer of 2021 and Transfermarkt valued him at a whopping €17m (£14.5m) at the time of that deal.

This means that his market value on Transfermarkt soared by a staggering 1,033% in three years from the €1.5m they valued him at in 2018 upon signing for Celtic on a permanent basis.

That soaring value also allowed the Hoops to make a big profit on the striker as Ange Postecoglou - who arrived as the manager that summer - sold him to the Eagles for a reported £18.5m, which was significantly more than the £9m Rodgers paid to sign him from PSG.

Edouard, who was once hailed as "prolific" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, earned that big move to Palace and helped his market value to skyrocket by performing on the pitch for Celtic.

Edouard's Premiership career Season Appearances Goals 17/18 19 Six 18/19 28 14 19/20 27 22 20/21 26 16 21/22 Four Two Stats via Transfermarkt

The former France youth international, as you can see in the table above, the impressive marksman was a reliable goalscorer for the Scottish giants over a significant period of time.

He averaged a goal every other match, or better, across his three-and-a-bit seasons in the top-flight after joining on a permanent deal in the summer of 2018.

This shows that Rodgers hit the jackpot by snapping him up from PSG, both on loan initially and then permanently the following year, as Edouard was a huge player for the club on the pitch, with his outstanding goalscoring, and his market value soared ahead of a big-money switch to Palace.