Celtic are yet to make their first signing of the summer transfer window, which officially opened for business last month, but it is not through a lack of trying.

BBC Sport recently reported that the Scottish Premiership champions had an offer rejected for Ireland international Adam Idah, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Parkhead.

The outlet claimed that the Hoops submitted a bid that was worth between £4m and £5m for the 23-year-old attacker, but that was not enough to tempt Norwich City to cash in on the forward.

It now remains to be seen whether or not the Bhoys will go back in with an improved effort to sign the 6 foot 3 marksman, after his impressive spell in Glasgow last term.

However, Celtic do already have a striker who they have hit gold with and Brendan Rodgers could look to extract more from Kyogo Furuhashi, who is currently worth more than Idah.

How much Adam Idah is currently worth

HITC have reported that the Canaries are looking for a fee in the region of £8m to allow their academy graduate to move on from Carrow Road, which could be twice as much as Celtic offered for him if their offer was at the lower end of the £4-5m range.

That valuation has come off the back of Idah's impressive performances in the Premiership for the Scottish giants during the second half of last term.

23/24 Premiership Adam Idah Appearances 15 Starts 5 Goals 8 Big chances missed 7 Assists 2 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the right-footed dynamo plundered an exceptional nine direct goal contributions in 15 appearances, despite starting just eight games.

Celtic struck gold with Kyogo Furuhashi

The Hoops already have a centre-forward who is currently worth more than him, though, as Football Insider reported earlier this summer that the club value Kyogo at a whopping £25m.

That is a staggering 433% increase on the £4.6m they reportedly paid to sign the attacker from Vissel Kobe in 2021, which shows that Ange Postecoglou struck gold by bringing the Japan international to Parkhead as his value has skyrocketed.

It also shows that he is currently valued at a considerably higher fee than the £8m wanted by Norwich for Idah, and that may be down to the goalscoring potential he has.

Premiership 22/23 23/24 Appearances 36 38 Goals 27 14 Big chances missed 16 24 Conversion rate 31% 14% Assists 2 5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Kyogo struggled in front of goal last season with ten more 'big chances' missed than goals scored in the Premiership.

However, the 29-year-old star's form during the 2022/23 campaign under Postecoglou shows that the quality is there for him to be a prolific scorer in Scotland, which means that all hope is not lost for him at Parkhead.

If Celtic fail to agree a deal with Norwich for Idah, Rodgers must do everything possible to get Kyogo back to his lethal best in the top-flight to reinforce that the Hoops struck gold when they snapped him up three years ago.