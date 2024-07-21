Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has bolstered his squad with several new additions this week ahead of the 2024/25 campaign kicking off next month.

Former England international Joe Hart retired at the end of last season and that left the Hoops in need of a new goalkeeper to fill the gloves at Parkhead.

Rodgers appears to have found his number one in the form of Kasper Schmeichel, who has joined on a free transfer, whilst Vijlami Sinisalo has also signed on a permanent move from Aston Villa to be a back-up to the Danish titan.

The Hoops are also reported about to snap up Paulo Bernardo on a permanent deal from Benfica for £3.5m, which is less than 2023 signing Luis Palma - also a talented attacking midfielder - is currently worth.

Celtic struck gold with Luis Palma

Rodgers and Celtic struck gold when they swooped to sign the Honduras international from Greek side Aris ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, as his value has soared over the last 12 months.

At the time of his move to Parkhead last summer, Transfermarkt valued the Hoops winger at €2.5m (£2m) after his 11-goal season in the Super League in Greece.

After one year in Glasgow, Transfermarkt now has his value at €4.5m (£3.8m) and that is almost double what his market valuation was a year ago.

This shows that the Hoops hit the jackpot when they signed the talented young forward as his stock has risen since his move to Parkhead and the club could profit from that in the future if his value continues to rise and teams become interested in signing him.

Why Luis Palma is worth more than Paulo Bernardo

It seems fitting that Palma (£3.8m) is worth more than Bernardo (£3.5m) after their respective performances on the pitch for the Bhoys last season.

Whilst the Honduras international endured a difficult end to the campaign, with one direct goal contribution in his last nine league outings, he did show plenty of signs of promise throughout the term.

The 24-year-old wizard, who ex-Celtic ace Peter Grant claimed "causes havoc" on the pitch, racked up 16 goal involvements in 28 games in the Scottish Premiership.

23/24 Premiership Luis Palma Paulo Bernardo Appearances 28 22 Sofascore rating 7.61 6.93 Goals 7 3 Assists 9 3 Big chances created 14 4 Key passes 2.4 0.5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, he significantly outperformed Bernardo at the top end of the pitch with his ability to provide quality as both a scorer and a creator of goals.

These statistics suggest that Palma being more valuable than the Portuguese maestro is fair, as he has proven himself to be more impactful in the Premiership in the here and now.

At the age of 24, the right-footed sensation also has time to improve and develop over the years to come, which means that his value could continue to rise.

However, Rodgers must work with him in pre-season to ensure that he can get back to the performances that were on display in the first half of last season, after his struggles towards the end of the campaign.