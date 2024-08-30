Celtic are set for a busy transfer deadline day, with several deals still on the table for Brendan Rodgers' side before the window slams shut on Friday evening, and they have been in talks to sign another midfielder in the final hours.

Two new faces set to join Celtic

After a relatively slow summer at Parkhead, the Scottish Premiership champions have burst into action in the wake of the departure of midfielder Matt O'Riley.

The club's Player of the Year last season, O'Riley joined Brighton in a deal worth in excess of £25m, a move which made him the club's record sale but left a gaping hole in the Celtic squad.

Celtic's record sales (Transfermarkt) Player Fee Matt O'Riley €29.5m Jota €29.1m Kieran Tierney €27m Moussa Dembele €22m Odsonne Edouard €16.3m

The midfielder was instrumental last season, grabbing 13 goals and 11 assists in the top flight to help his side clinch the title, and while Celtic are unlikely to find a like-for-like replacement, they are keen to reinvest the money across the squad.

Rodgers' side are closing in on a pair of late deals made available by O'Riley's exit, with Auston Trusty set to join the club in a deal worth £6m from Sheffield United, a move which will bolster the options in the heart of defence following the departures of Gustaf Langerbielke and Yuki Kobayashi this summer.

They are also ready to add to their midfield ranks, having agreed to sign Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels in a move that represents a record fee for the Bhoys. Engels will pen a four-year deal at Parkhead, and will likely be tasked with replicating the performances of O'Riley.

But their recruitment drive is not set to stop there, and they are eyeing up yet another addition before the window closes.

Celtic make offer for midfielder

Now, it has emerged that the Bhoys are chasing a move for Alvyn Sanches as they look to add another midfielder to their ranks.

As per The Daily Express' Charlie Gordon, Rodgers' side have tabled a £2.5m bid for the midfielder, who currently plies his trade for Swiss outfit Lausanne-Sport.

However, the Swiss side are holding out for closer to £3m, and have knocked back the offer, though the difference in asking price suggests that a deal may not be off the table altogether.

It is added that Sanches is "expected to leave" before the end of the transfer window amid interest from across Europe, though no one has met the asking price to date.

The 21-year-old Swiss U21 international has been touted as a potential future star, with Youth Scouting explaining on X that the youngster is "a technically secure midfielder that retains possession positively", while he is also "an agile, nimble, close-control dribbler".

With time ticking down, Celtic may have to stump up the whole fee to beat other clubs to his signature and prise him away from Switzerland in the final hours of the window should they want to land their man.