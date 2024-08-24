Hoping to seal their transfer window with late reinforcements, Celtic have reportedly made an opening offer to sign a midfield addition for Brendan Rodgers this summer.

Celtic transfer news

At the start of the summer, it looked as though the Bhoys were willing to settle on their title-winning side in the Scottish Premiership, but they soon got going with their reinforcements, welcoming the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah on a permanent basis. And the rumours have only continued since their arrivals, as those in Scotland look to end their summer on a high.

Midfield seems to be the focus too. Names such as Alvyn Sanches and Mateusz Bogusz linked to Celtic Park in recent weeks. Bogusz could be a particularly impressive addition, with his ability to play as both an attacking midfielder and centre-forward a trait that could replace Matt O'Riley and Kyogo Furuhashi if both headed for the exit door in the next week.

O'Riley has, of course, been the subject of interest from Brighton and the player is now set to move to the Premier League side in a record Scottish exit worth an initial £25m that could rise to £30m.

According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, Celtic have submitted their first offer to sign Mahamadou Diawara amid his struggle for game time at Ligue 1 giants Lyon. The Scottish champions aren't the only side reportedly interested, however, with Nantes, RC Lens and others all chasing the teenager's signature in the closing days of the window.

Just 19 years old, Diawara is a similar prospect to Sanches, who Celtic have also been linked with. Clearly eyeing young midfielders full of potential, Diawara could yet emerge to become a replacement for O'Riley at the heart of Rodgers' midfield.

"Brilliant" Diawara needs summer move

In need of game time after starting just four games in Ligue 1 for Lyon last season, Diawara could get the opportunity he so desperately needs at Celtic before the end of the month. Potentially following in the footsteps of former Frenchmen to complete moves to the Scottish giants such as the highly successful Moussa Dembele, the midfielder may yet realise his potential in Glasgow.

The 19-year-old has certainly earned plenty of fans from his time in France, including U23 scout Antonio Mango, who dubbed Diawara a "brilliant signing" and a "box-to-box" midfielder when Lyon secured his signature from Paris Saint-Germain just last summer.

Just one summer later and whilst things haven't quite worked out for Diawara, Celtic have seemingly swooped in with an attempt to end the teenager's nightmare. Diawara may well be one to keep an eye on in the final week of the transfer window.