Celtic have tabled their best offers yet as they look to keep two potential future stars at the club this summer, it has emerged.

Celtic eyeing up double

After clinching the Scottish Premiership title a week ago, Celtic are now eyeing up a league and cup double as they once again face rivals Rangers in the final of the Scottish Cup.

The two sides could not be separated for much of the season, but a late rally from Brendan Rodgers' side combined with their rivals hitting a run of poor form which saw them take just five points from a possible 15 ensured that Celtic ran out comfortable winners of the SPL, clinching the trophy in their penultimate game of the season.

Though far from a vintage campaign for Rodgers and co, they could yet crown it with a domestic double, with the Scottish Cup final against Rangers due to take place this weekend.

It would represent the 42nd time Celtic have lifted the cup if they do manage to defeat their Glasgow rivals, and would be their 13th domestic double, though it would pale in comparison to their recent treble successes of 2016/17 and 2019/20.

Rangers, meanwhile, are looking to restore some pride in what has ultimately been a disappointing season, and would manage their 35th Scottish Cup win were they to turn the tables on their old Firm foe.

Most Scottish Cup wins Celtic 41 Rangers 34 Queens Park 10 Heart of Midlothian 8 Aberdeen 7

In the background, the Hoops continue to plan for next season, and now it has emerged that they have offered out their best terms yet to two young stars.

Celtic keen to tie down young pair

That news comes courtesy of The Daily Record, who claim that the club have offered both Rocco Vata and Daniel Kelly new contracts as they look to tie the young pair down at Celtic Park.

Vata is highly regarded across Europe and has already scored for the Hoops this season, with the 19-year-old finding the back of the net as a substitute in the Scottish Cup in a 5-0 thrashing of Buckie Thistle.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old midfielder Kelly has made six appearances for the senior team this season and also found the net in a 7-1 thrashing of Dundee.

But the pair face uncertain futures, with Vata out of contract as it stands this summer and Kelly's expiring at the beginning of 2025, leaving Celtic facing the possibility of losing the pair for free (though there would be some compensation paid due to their age).

Indeed, it is claimed that "a number of Italian and English clubs" have made an approach for Vata, a situation which has led to Celtic tabling "new and improved four-year contracts" for the pair of teenage talents.

These represent "their best offers" to date, in what appears a strong show of faith in the duo. It remains to be seen whether these deals are enough to keep either player at Parkhead, but no one can say Rodgers and co didn't try, even if it may come as too little, too late.