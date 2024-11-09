Amid an almost perfect season so far, Celtic could now be handed a frustrating blow courtesy of the Premier League with clubs now reportedly beginning to race to sign their academy star.

Celtic transfer news

Of course, it's not the first time that Celtic have faced the prospect of losing a young gem, having bid farewell to Ben Doak back in 2022 when Liverpool came calling. The quick winger has since starred on loan at Middlesbrough, who have been given a true glimpse of what he is capable of and the extent of talent that the Bhoys will now miss out on.

Even as the champions race towards yet another Scottish Premiership title, they've found star men such as Nicolas Kuhn linked with moves away from Glasgow in recent weeks in what could be a repeat of Matt O'Riley's exit last summer. And as one of Brendan Rodgers' main men potentially swaps the Bhoys for the Premier League, an academy star could follow suit.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, a number of Premier League clubs are now racing to sign Daniel Cummings from Celtic in a deal that would cost a reported compensation fee of just €310,000 (£257,000), as his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old forward has been sensational form at youth level so far this season, scoring 18 goals in just 17 games in all competitions to highlight the top prospect that Celtic have on their hands.

Yet to make an appearance for Rodgers' senior side nonetheless, Celtic aren't exactly handing Cummings much incentive to stay put instead of following the likes of Doak to the Premier League.

"Spectacular" Cummings needs first-team chance

Whether it's at Celtic or, indeed, elsewhere next season, Cummings needs a first-team opportunity. The teenager has more than proved his worth at academy level and is now at a stage where he's too good for such a level. Scoring more goals than he has played games, Rodgers should hand his young striker a deserved chance or prepare to show him the exit door in the summer.

Praised by The Young Team, who scout young Scottish players, for his "spectacular strikes" and "resilient character", Cummings is a man on the rise and the Bhoys must take full advantage of his clear potential.

Those at Celtic Park have seen the likes of Doak begin to thrive away from Scotland and must ensure that they avoid a repeat in the case of Cummings.