Following an excellent start to their Scottish Premiership campaign, Celtic are now reportedly seriously interested in signing a midfield reinforcement for Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic transfer news

The Bhoys couldn't have asked for a better start to their season, with six points from six as they attempt to defend their Scottish crown and secure a fourth title in a row. Meanwhile, with just nine days left until the summer transfer window slams shut, those at Celtic Park could be in for a busy week, on both the incomings and departures front.

The likes of Matt O'Riley and Kyogo Furuhashi could still depart. The former has been the subject of a number of bids from Serie A side Atalanta, who are yet to meet Cetlic's reported £25m price tag. As for Kyogo, the forward has reportedly attracted the interest of Manchester City, who have already held talks to secure his signature in an attempt to replace Julian Alvarez.

Even if O'Riley or Kyogo stay, then the door could be open for further incomings, which may see one midfielder arrive. According to Sky Sports, Celtic are in talks with LAFC over signing Mateusz Bogusz this summer, who they're reportedly seriously interested in.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder previously played for Leeds United, before earning a permanent move to LAFC in March 2023. Now, he could be on his way back to European football courtesy of Celtic, as they potentially look to replace O'Riley amid ongoing exit rumours. Reports elsewhere have even claimed that an £8m move to Parkhead is close after talks.

"Dangerous" Bogusz could replace O'Riley

Whilst he remains a Celtic player as things stand, a club could yet reach Celtic's valuation to leave them with quite the decision to make when it comes to O'Riley's future. Either way, the Bhoys must prepare for the worst case, and that should see them pursue a move to sign Bogusz in the remaining days of the summer transfer window.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Mateusz Bogusz Matt O'Riley Appearances 24 37 Goals 13 5 Assists 18 13

Proving his goalscoring prowess at LAFC, with the ability to play as a centre forward as well as in attacking midfield, Celtic may yet gamble on whether the Pole can replicate his MLS form in the Scottish Premiership.

LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo praised the 22-year-old in March, saying via AS: “Since coming to LAFC we knew that he could play as an attacker. He’s sort of a ‘tweener’, he’s in between midfielder and attack. That’s exactly why he fits into our model, he can play multiple positions and he interprets each position in an attacking way and makes it his own.

“In pre-season we had him there and it takes some getting used to and the more Matty was able to stretch defences and make runs in-behind the better he is for us, the more dangerous he looks. He’ll get himself in scoring positions to get goals for us.”