A new name has emerged as a reported transfer target for Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign...

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to Ukrainian outlet FootballHub (via Sport Novyny), the Hoops are the leading contender to land Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tete during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Brazilian forward has requested a move away from the team as he would not like to return to Ukraine, after loan spells with Lyon and Leicester City over the last 18 months.

It does not state how much Shakhtar would demand for the 23-year-old ace's services or name any of the other sides in the race for his signature.

However, they may not have much leverage in negotiations as the player's contract with the club expires at the end of December later this year, which means that he will be a free agent when the January window opens for business.

How good is Tete?

Tete is a wide attacker with the potential to be the dream heir to Liel Abada, who has been linked with a £10m switch to the Premier League this summer, at Parkhead next season.

The Hoops head coach already knows all about the talented maestro as the Northern Irish tactician signed him for the Foxes at the start of 2023.

Rodgers hailed the gem's touch as "immaculate" and said: “Tete was what I have been talking about for 18 months – a right-winger that can take the ball, pass the ball, look after it, make runs and work.”

They were only able to work together for nine competitive matches, though, as the Foxes battled against relegation, which meant that Tete only contributed with one goal.

However, the £21k-per-week dynamo's form with Lyon in France suggests that the quality is there for him to be an excellent replacement for Abada, should the Israel international move on before the deadline.

The Brazil U23 international produced eight goals along with eight assists across 26 Ligue 1 outings, which meant that he averaged a goal contribution every 1.44 games on average.

Abada, meanwhile, scored ten goals and provided five assists in 34 Premiership matches, which works out to an average of one direct involvement every 2.27 outings.

The 21-year-old hotshot was Ange Postecoglou's third-top scorer in the league last term as only Kyogo Furuhashi (27) and Jota (10), who has since left to join Al Ittihad, found the back of the net more often than him.

His goalscoring talents make him an important member of Rodgers' squad, particularly after the former Benfica star's move to Saudi Arabia, and that is why signing a winger with the quality to offer a similar threat is important.

Therefore, Tete, who was once dubbed a "hurricane" by Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin, could be the dream heir to Abada as his form for Lyon indicates that the ability is there for him to be a regular scorer from a wide position.

The exciting 5 foot 9 talent could even be an upgrade on the Premier League transfer target due to his ability to assist goals more frequently from the right wing, as Jota (11) was the only Hoops winger with more than eight league assists last season.

Tete's pre-existing relationship with Rodgers, along with the manager's comments on him, also means that he could be able to hit the ground running due to his familiarity with the ex-Liverpool coach's style of play.