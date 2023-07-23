Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond moved swiftly last month to appoint Brendan Rodgers as Ange Postecoglou's replacement after the Australian coach moved down south.

The former Hoops boss joined Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and the club wasted little time in bringing the Northern Irish tactician back to Parkhead for a second spell.

How many trophies has Brendan Rodgers won for Celtic?

His first tenure in charge of the Scottish giants resulted in seven trophies in less than three full seasons between 2016 and 2019, which included domestic trebles in each of his first two years in Glasgow before a move to Leicester City stopped him from completing a hat-trick.

Rodgers will now be hoping to build on that legacy by lifting more silverware over the years to come and could boost his chances of doing that by dipping into the market to improve the squad before the deadline.

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tete has been touted with a move to Celtic and the Brazilian winger could be a throwback to the 50-year-old's former left-footed right winger for the Hoops - Patrick Roberts.

How good is Tete?

The 23-year-old whiz struggled during his time at Leicester, where he was signed by Rodgers in January, as they were relegated from the Premier League but his prior form on loan at Lyon suggests that the quality is there for him to be a superb signing.

Tete only scored once in 13 top-flight matches for the Foxes but did earn high praise from the current Hoops manager, who hailed the Brazilian gem's touch as "immaculate" and said that the talented dynamo offered the ball-carrying and passing qualities that he had been looking for in a right winger for 18 months.

This suggests that the £21k-per-week wizard fits the profile of player that the ex-Liverpool head coach wants in that role, which is a position that Roberts thrived in at Parkhead.

The English dynamo spent two seasons on loan at Celtic from Manchester City and caught the eye for Rodgers' side with 12 goals alongside 24 assists in 65 matches across all competitions. This meant that he was directly involved in a goal every 1.80 games on average for the Bhoys.

Tete is a winger who has the ability to provide a similar level of production at the top end of the pitch, based on his impressive form for Lyon throughout an excellent 18-month spell in France.

The exciting 5 foot 9 maestro scored eight goals and assisted ten across 30 outings, which included eight goals along with eight assists in 26 Ligue 1 games. He showcased his knack for making a big impact in the final third with an average of a goal contribution every 1.67 clashes.

His superb performances for Lyon also came after an eye-catching nine goals in 17 league games for Shakhtar during the first half of the 2021/22 campaign.

These statistics suggest that the potential is there for Tete to offer a consistent threat on the right wing as a left-footed hotshot who is capable of coming inside onto his favoured foot to score and assist goals on a regular basis, as Roberts did for Rodgers during the manager's first spell at Parkhead.