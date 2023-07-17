Brendan Rodgers has completed three signings for Celtic since the summer transfer window officially opened for business last month.

Hyun-jun Yang, whose transfer has been confirmed by Gangwon, Marco Tilio, and Odin Thiago Holm have all arrived ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

The Northern Irish manager could bolster his Hoops squad further by reuniting with one of his former Leicester City players.

It was recently claimed that Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tete is on the club's radar, following his loan spell with the Foxes last season, as the player wants to leave his current club.

Rodgers signed him on loan from the Ukraine-based outfit in January and heaped praise on the Brazilian's "immaculate" touch whilst also picking out his passing quality as one of the 23-year-old wizard's biggest strengths.

What position does Tete play in?

The talented youngster is a right-sided attacker who fits the profile of what the former Liverpool manager wants from a player in that position.

Earlier this year, Rodgers said:

“Tete was what I have been talking about for 18 months – a right-winger that can take the ball, pass the ball, look after it, make runs and work."

The £21k-per-week hotshot, who scored just once in nine Premier League starts for the Foxes, could come in to provide attacking quality of his own whilst also being able to make current Hoops star Alistair Johnston unstoppable down the right flank.

As a left-footed forward, Tete could be a constant threat to cut inside onto his stronger foot and that may cause opposition defenders to follow him, which would then open up space down the wing for the Canada international to bomb on.

Johnston, who joined from CF Montreal in January, created 1.2 chances per game and five 'big chances' in total across 14 Premiership appearances.

Greg Taylor, Anthony Ralston, and Josip Juranovic, who departed at the start of 2023, all averaged more key passes per match than the Canadian ace, which suggests that the 24-year-old's creative play is an area that needs to be improved heading into the coming season.

The signing of the former Leicester loanee could provide Johnston with more opportunities to showcase his attacking quality due to the nature of his style of play from the right flank.

Tete's form during his time in France with Lyon suggests that the ability is there for him to be a terrific option in the final third, which is why defenders could be drawn to him and away from the right-back.

He plundered eight goals and ten assists in 30 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Jota (11) was the only Hoops winger to manage more than ten Premiership assists last season and only two wide attackers scored more than eight for Ange Postecoglou.

Therefore, the exciting Brazilian magician, who was once described as a "hurricane" by Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin, could be an excellent forward for Rodgers with his knack for scoring and creating goals from out wide.

This means that, if he can translate or even improve upon that form in Scotland, defenders would need to follow him inside to stop the ex-Lyon man from being able to cause havoc with his left foot.

The space would then open up for Johnston down the right, if the opposition left-back comes infield, and Tete could use the passing quality Rodgers praised him for to lay the ball out for the full-back to cross for the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi in the box.