Highlights Brazilian winger Tete could potentially join Celtic this summer, raising the bar in terms of quality at the club.

Tete is also being considered by other clubs like Fenerbahce, Leeds United, and Bologna.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is also targeting other players for the window, including Hyun-Jun, Hyeok-kyu, Nawrocki, and Mbuyamba.

Celtic have been linked with Brazilian winger Tete this summer and he is a player who would 'definitely raise the bar' of quality at Parkhead, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Is Tete going to Celtic?

According to Sport Novyny via 67 Hail Hail, Celtic are among the favourites to sign Tete this summer as he looks to depart Shakhtar Donetsk this summer due to fears for his safety owing to the ongoing conflict across Ukraine.

Nevertheless, the Hoops aren't alone in their admiration of the Brazilian £21k-a-week earner, who is also said to be on a three-man shortlist at Fenerbahce alongside Leeds United's Daniel James and Bologna ace Riccardo Orsolini, as per SPOR via The Scottish Sun.

Links between Celtic and Fenerbahce don't stop there, as the Turkish giants are also reportedly eyeing a swoop for Israel international Liel Abada, who would cost a fee 'in excess' of £10 million, as per The Daily Mail.

Last season, Tete enjoyed a decent campaign combining his loan stints at Lyon and Leicester City, notching seven goals and five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano spoke to GIVEMESPORT regarding Celtic's interest in Tete and revealed that Brendan Rodgers' men have been 'discussing' signing the 23-year-old 'internally' this off-season.

Speaking to Football Fancast, journalist Jones thinks that Tete could make a big 'difference' to the Hoops next season, especially in the Champions League.

Jones told FFC: "I mean, there's certainly lots of hype around this right now and he would definitely raise the bar and give them a level of quality that they lack without Jota. To be quite frank, the Champions League has to be a consideration for next season and a player like Tete can make a difference on that stage."

Who else is Brendan Rodgers keen to bring to Celtic this window?

Rodgers has presided over an unusually quiet window at Celtic so far. However, Odin Thiago Holm and Marco Tilio have joined the Scottish champions from Valerenga and Melbourne City, respectively.

Celtic also look set to confirm the addition of Gangwon FC winger Yang Hyun-Jun, who has travelled to London to complete his medical ahead of being officially unveiled, as per The Scottish Sun. Busan IPark defensive midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu is close to joining Celtic in a deal worth around £1 million, according to The Daily Mail.

Football Scotland have revealed that Celtic are 'closing in' on Legia Warsaw central defender Maik Nawrocki amid 'fierce competition' from Galatasaray to sign the German-born Polish youth international.

The report states that Celtic are willing to spend significant money to land Nawrocki's services and manager Rodgers feels that he can challenge both Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers for their slot at the heart of the backline.

Mailplus claim that Volendam defender Xavier Mbuyamba is another name that Celtic are keen on and he is said to be high on a list of potential targets at Parkhead.

90min have mentioned Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek as a potential option for Celtic to secure a marquee midfield signing; nevertheless, Football Scotland journalist Mark Hendry has ruled out any possibility of the Netherlands international moving to Parkhead.