Celtic are discussing potential transfer targets 'internally' this summer and former Leicester City winger Tete 'could be one' of them, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Tete going to Celtic?

According to Ukrainian outlet Sport Novyny via 67 Hail Hail, Celtic are believed to be among the frontrunners to sign Tete this summer amid uncertainty over the Brazilian's future at Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 23-year-old is keen to leave Shakhtar Donetsk due to fears for his safety due to the ongoing conflict in the region and the Hoops have been touted as a potential destination for him to seek a fresh challenge.

Celtic are not alone in their admiration of £50k-a-week earner Tete and may have a fight on their hands to land the Alvorada-born man. Turkish outlet SPOR via The Scottish Sun claim that Fenerbahce are keen on the winger and have him on a three-man shortlist alongside Leeds United's Dan James and Bologna ace Riccardo Orsolini.

Last term, Tete made 33 appearances in all competitions combined for Lyon and Leicester City, registering seven goals and five assists, as per Transfermarkt.

This window, the Hoops have already wrapped up the additions of Marco Tilio and Odin Thiago Holm while Yang Hyun-Jun and Kwon Hyeok-kyu will soon arrive at Parkhead after their respective clubs announced their departures.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano has detailed that Celtic are assessing their options as Brendan Rodgers looks to bring some more signings into the building in the off-season.

Romano stated: "They are still discussing internally. I think when you have money, it's not easy on the market because they know you have an important budget to sign that player.

"This is why they're probably taking some time to assess their options and find the best one. Tete could be one of them, but I'm sure he's not the only one."

Who else have Celtic been linked with this window?

Celtic have been linked with several high-profile signings as Rodgers begins to ramp up his transfer proactivity following his return to the Scottish champions.

According to Football Scotland, Celtic have made an approach to Gremio over their attacker Ferreira as a potential replacement for Portuguese winger Jota, who departed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in a deal worth £25 million.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has issued an update on Twitter over regarding Celtic's interest in Future FC midfielder Mohamed Reda, stating: "Celtic are one of a number of clubs in Europe interested in Egypt international Mohamed Reda. It’s understood initial contact has been made & the Hoops are weighing up making an offer for the Future FC midfielder. Reda, 22, is mainly a CM, but can also play further forward."

Nevertheless, despite links to Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder, Football Scotland journalist Mark Hendry has detailed that no contact has been initiated by either party, saying: "Also informed this week that there has been no contact from Celtic FC for Fabian Rieder. He has "a lot of concrete" offers - none Celtic at this time."

In the next few weeks, Celtic will be expected to spend big as they aim to keep hold of their Scottish Premiership crown and try to make inroads in the Champions League this term.