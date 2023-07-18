The summer transfer window officially opened for business last month and Celtic are now ramping up their efforts to improve the squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Brendan Rodgers came in to replace Ange Postecoglou, who joined Tottenham Hotspur, and has been able to add three fresh faces to the group so far.

Australia international Marco Tilio and Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm have both officially joined the club, whilst South Korean ace Hyun-jun Yang is set to be announced, as the transfer has already been confirmed by Gangwon.

The Hoops could boost the K League star's chances of being a success at Parkhead by also securing the signing of a player to partner him down the left flank - Kieran Tierney.

Is Kieran Tierney joining Celtic?

The Scottish Sun reported last month that the £120k-per-week Arsenal left-back would not rule out a return to the club to reunite with Rodgers at Paradise.

He is currently weighing up his future at the Emirates after spending the 2022/23 campaign in the shadow of Oleksandr Zinchenko for Mikel Arteta's team and a loan move to his boyhood club has been thrown up as a possible option, which the player would consider.

Rodgers was recently asked about a potential deal for the Scotland international and said "never say never", although the Hoops boss added that there would not be any chance of a permanent swoop for his services due to the finances that would be involved.

How good is Kieran Tierney?

The 26-year-old could make Yang unplayable as his proven ability to be an excellent attacking threat from left-back could draw attention away from the South Korean starlet.

Tierney, whose return to Parkhead would be "unbelievable" - as journalist Dean Jones told Football FanCast, racked up 25 assists to go along with five goals in 97 Scottish Premiership appearances, which works out as an assist per 3.88 matches on average.

Whereas, current Celtic left-back Greg Taylor has produced 20 assists in 127 outings for the club to date - one every 6.35 clashes on average - and 24 in 181 Premiership matches throughout his career.

This suggests that the now-Arsenal ace would be a huge upgrade for the Hoops in terms of the attacking contribution that he is able to provide from that position, due to his ability to create goals for his teammates on a regular basis.

Yang could benefit from that in more ways than one. The 21-year-old, who is equally capable of playing on the left or right wing, has the potential to cause havoc down the flank with his quality on the ball.

He scored eight goals and provided five assists across 33 K League 1 starts in 2022, despite his team only scoring 47 goals as they lost more games (14) than they won (13).

Only three Celtic players scored more than eight times in the league last season as Postecoglou's team smashed in 114 goals, which suggests that Yang could be an excellent option for Rodgers if he is able to add to his tally whilst playing for a far more prolific side.

The presence of Tierney could also bolster his chances of reaching double figures for goals due to the left-back's immense creative threat, something that could provide the former Gangwon star with chances whilst also opening up space for the youngster by distracting opposition defenders.

This could, therefore, make Yang a scintillating asset alongside the Scotland international.