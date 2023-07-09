Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been able to bolster his squad with two new additions since joining the club to replace Ange Postecoglou last month.

Odin Thiago Holm and Marco Tilio have come in to complement his options in the middle of the park and out wide.

The Northern Irishman has still well over a month left to make further signings before the deadline passes and one player who has been touted with a possible move to Parkhead is former Hoops star Kieran Tierney.

It was reported by The Scottish Sun at the end of last month that the Arsenal left-back would consider a return to Paradise if an offer came his way.

The defender is currently considering his future at The Emirates and a loan could be on the cards, although his £120k-per-week wages could prove to be a stumbling block unless the Gunners are willing to subsidise them.

Journalist Dean Jones has cast his own doubt over the likelihood of a deal being done but has also stated that it would be a fantastic piece of business if Rodgers can get it over the line.

Speaking to Football FanCast, the reporter said: "I think if Tierney did return to Celtic, he would be the biggest player at the club, and it'd be an unbelievable moment.

"I'm just not sure that they can get to that price point. Newcastle were put off by it, recently. and it doesn't seem like Arsenal are going to budge."

What is the market value of Kieran Tierney?

The Scotland international is valued at €36.4m (£31.1m) by FootballTransfers and left Celtic for a fee of £25m when he moved to Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

The Hoops have never spent £15m or more on one signing in their history and the highest earner at the club is reportedly Callum McGregor on £32k-per-week, significantly less than Tierney's £120k-per-week.

His market value is also considerably ahead of every player in Rodgers' squad as Celtic's most valuable star, as per FootballTransfers, is currently Israel international Liel Abada at €16.9m (£14.4m).

This suggests that the Arsenal ace, who won 11 trophies during his first spell at Parkhead, would come in as the biggest star at the club, certainly in terms of his worth.

He is already a proven Scottish Premiership performer who would be able to hit the ground running in order to make an instant impact on the pitch, rather than arriving as an unknown with no prior experience playing in the country.

Tierney was named as one of the stars of the PFA Team of the Year in three of his last four seasons in Scotland; including the 2015/16, 2016/17, and 2017/18 campaigns.

This suggests that the 26-year-old, who has won the FA Cup during his time in England, was the standout left-back in the country throughout his time in Glasgow, which is another reason why he would be a phenomenal signing as he has showcased his ability to be an outstanding player at that level.

Therefore, Rodgers and the club must work hard to strike an agreement with Arsenal, if the Premier League side are willing to be flexible with the player's wages in a possible loan deal ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.