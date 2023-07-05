Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has had plenty to deal with since he made the decision to return to Parkhead for a second spell in the dugout.

Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond convinced the Northern Irishman to make the move back to Glasgow after Australian coach Ange Postecoglou opted to move south of the border to join Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Since the ex-Leicester boss came through the door, the Hoops have brought in two new additions and lost two key members of their first team from last season.

Odin Thiago Holm and Marco Tilio have been brought in to bolster their options across the midfield positions, while Jota completed a permanent switch to Al Ittihad shortly after Aaron Mooy officially announced his retirement from professional football.

Is Kieran Tierney joining Celtic?

Last month, The Scottish Sun reported that Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney would consider a return to Paradise if he decides to move on from The Emirates on loan this summer.

A deal would be difficult as the Scottish giants would need to subsidise his £120k-per-week wages alongside paying a significant loan fee for his services, but the report does state that the defender would be open to reuniting with Rodgers.

Would Kieran Tierney be a good signing for Celtic?

Tierney would be an exceptional addition to Celtic's squad heading into the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign as he could play a part in making Tilio unstoppable in his debut season at the club.

Greg Taylor, the current first-choice left-back, has registered eight assists in 78 outings in all competitions over the last two seasons, which works out to an assist every 9.8 matches on average.

Whereas, the Arsenal ace set up 37 goals in 170 games for Celtic during his first spell in Glasgow, which is one every 4.59 clashes on average. He was also a prolific creator in the Premiership as the impressive dynamo assisted 25 goals in 97 appearances - one every 3.88 outings.

These statistics suggest that the 26-year-old, who was once hailed as "outstanding" by former Gunners star Paul Merson, has the quality to offer more in the attacking third of the pitch in comparison to Taylor, which could, therefore, provide the head coach with a greater threat on that side of the team.

Tilio is a versatile attacker who can be deployed on the left flank, which is now open to be filled after Jota's departure, and he could line up ahead of Tierney for Rodgers next term.

The Australia international scored ten goals and provided five assists in 25 A-League starts for Melbourne City last season, while only Jota (11) and Kyogo Furuhashi (27) scored more in the Premiership.

This suggests that the 21-year-old has the potential to be one of Rodgers' best goalscoring outlets if he is able to translate his form over to Scotland.

The signing of Tierney on loan from Arsenal could play a huge role in the exciting youngster's potential success as the Scotland international is a proven attacking threat who could slot straight into the team to link up with him.

His creativity from left-back could provide Tilio with chances while also giving opposition defenders another player to deal with on that side of the pitch. That could well be game-changing as it would open up more space for the Australian attacker to unleash his quality in-and-around the box.