Celtic are prepared to back Brendan Rodgers this summer, and have already planned their first permanent signing, according to reports.

Celtic scoop double

A goal from loanee Adam Idah ensured that Celtic clinched a domestic double at the expense of Rangers on Sunday, with the Bhoys having also pipped their Glasgow rivals to the Scottish Premiership title the previous week.

Though far from a vintage season for Celtic, it has once again ended in plenty of silverware and has ensured that they will be in the Champions League again next season, which will further boost their finances.

Fans will be hoping that money is spent this summer though, as they look to avoid the embarrassment from last season, where they finished bottom of their group with just four points, and the second-worst goal difference of any side in the groups.

So far, much of the focus has been on departures: Joe Hart has confirmed his retirement, leaving Celtic searching for a new no.1 this summer, while Matt O'Riley remains heavily linked with a move away from Celtic Park this summer after Atletico Madrid saw a bid rejected in January.

But now, an update has emerged that will leave Celtic fans feeling far more optimistic about their summer plans.

Celtic board "committed" to Idah signing

That comes courtesy of the Daily Record, who reveal that Celtic's board are "committed" to making Idah's loan move from Norwich City a permanent one this summer.

Since arriving in January, the striker has found the net on nine occasions, most recently to win them the Scottish Cup, and Rodgers has already explained that he would be keen to keep the 23-year-old beyond this summer.

“The board know how I feel on Adam, that was the reason for bringing him in,” Rodgers said. “He’s been a real catalyst for us, especially over the last few months.

“What he’s done since coming in is show that he’s a goalscorer. He gets different types of goals. He has great movement in the box and he deals with pressure moments. Today, he was like a real number nine sniffing in and around the box.

“He’s been absolutely immense for us and he’s clearly someone I’d like to do something with. Hopefully we can do something. He has a long-term contract at Norwich but he is definitely one I would love to bring back here."

Adam Idah's impressive Celtic stint (SPL only) Appearances 15 Goals 8 Assists 2 Minutes per goal contribution 61.4 Shot on target per 90 2.49

Celtic have been handed an advantage in their chase of the Irishman after Norwich failed to secure promotion to the Premier League, and it is believed that the Canaries are looking for a fee of around £6m to part ways with Idah permanently despite the striker still having four years to run on his £23,000 a week deal in East Anglia.

Though the striker struggled at Carrow Road, he appears to have firmly found his feet north of the border, and could well become a legend at Celtic Park if they can get a deal over the line.