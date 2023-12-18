Celtic are in the market for quality reinforcements in January and are now said to be keen to bid again for one of their reported summer targets. However, they will need to fend off competition for his signature after a new development.

Brendan Rodgers wants January signings

Anyone who follows Celtic will know by now that Brendan Rodgers is desperate to add quality to his squad in the January window, which is understandable given that his side have lost consecutive Scottish Premiership matches to Kilmarnock and Heart of Midlothian in uncharacteristic fashion.

Earlier this month, the Irishman said as much in an interview with Sky Sports News, stating after the Hoops' 2-0 defeat to Lazio on matchday five of the Champions League: "There's no doubt now that, one, the squad will come down in numbers and obviously we need to add quality."

He then added: "There is no dressing it up, the group lost real quality players in the summer. That's something that over the coming windows we will look to improve on."

Put simply, there are too many players present at Parkhead that simply aren't delivering enough on a week-by-week basis. Despite having 77% possession and 22 shots at goal against Hearts over the weekend, Celtic recorded just five shots on target and truthfully never looked like breaching the opposition rearguard.

Bringing in a striker will undoubtedly be a priority at the club in January, with Kyogo Furuhashi, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Daizen Maeda and winger Yang Hyun-jun all potentially unavailable for a portion of matches in the New Year if they are selected for their respective nations at the upcoming Asian Cup.

Now, one report has explained the latest situation regarding one player Celtic could look to target again in January after links during the summer transfer window.

Mathias Kvistgaarden on Celtic's radar once again

According to Football Scotland, Celtic have indicated to Brondby that they will return with an improved offer for striker Mathias Kvistgaarden in January after previously having a £4 million bid thrown out for the Denmark Under-21 international in the summer.

Mathias Kvistgaarden Superliga statistics - 2023/24 (Sofascore) Big chances created 6 Shots per game 2.1 Shots on target per game 1.1 Goals per game 0.3 Big chances missed 9 Average match rating 7.18/10

Nevertheless, Bundesliga 2 side Schalke have now approached the player's entourage and have made an official enquiry regarding his availability in an attempt to try and pave the way for the 21-year-old to move to the VELTINS-Arena instead. The outlet report that the German club sent representatives to watch Kvistgaarden in action on more than one occasion during November.

Labelled "fantastic" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Birkerod-born striker is capable of playing centrally or on the flank and has notched five goals and seven assists in 17 league appearances this campaign (Kvistgaarden statistics - Transfermarkt).

Celtic need another option in the forward areas and Kvistgaarden's attributes could add some extra ingenuity in attack heading into the second half of the season.