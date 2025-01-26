Celtic are now set to make "another approach" for a superb player in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph.

Jota set for Celtic return

There continue to be plenty of transfer rumours surrounding the Hoops this month, not least when it comes to former attacking hero Jota making a return to the club.

The Portuguese is looking increasingly likely to seal a Celtic reunion, coming in from Ligue 1 side Rennes, who are on course to land Kyogo Furuhashi. It is a transfer that could be hugely popular at Parkhead, given what an influential figure he was during his first stint.

Meanwhile, another Hoops return also looks on the cards this month, with Kieran Tierney looking highly likely to come in on loan until the end of the season. He looks set to sign a pre-contract agreement that will see him join permanently in the summer transfer window.

Celtic are believed to be plotting a move for Brondby forward Mathias Kvistgaarden, too, as Brendan Rodgers looks to boost his attacking options after the disappointing exit of Kyogo.

Celtic to make "another approach" for new forward

Taking to X, Joseph claimed that Celtic are expected to make "another approach" for Kvistgaarden, as they look to strike a deal for him this month:

Kvistgaarden could be the ideal Kyogo replacement for the Hoops, with the 22-year-old an impressive young attacker with so much more to come in his career.

The Dane has scored 38 goals in 110 appearances for Brondby, while at international level, he has struck seven times in 17 caps for Denmark's Undfer-21s. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has also described him as "superb" in the past.

If Celtic were able to bring in Kvistgaarden, Jota and Tierney before the end of deadline day on February 3rd, it would feel like an excellent window overall, even though the loss of Kyogo could hurt the reigning Scottish Premiership champions.

The Hoops need to be as strong as possible between now and the end of the campaign, not only in terms of defending their league crown, but also in order to go as far as possible in the Champions League.

In Kvistgaarden, Celtic could both be signing a player with a huge amount of potential in the coming years, and a key man from the off.