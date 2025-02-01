Celtic are set to offer one of their most promising young stars a new contract in order to fend off interest from Europe, according to a new report.

Despite a 4-2 loss to Aston Villa in the Champions League on Wednesday, the Hoops secured a spot in the knockout phase play-offs, advancing by just one point.

Wins over Slovan Bratislava, RB Leipzig and Young Boys in previous weeks were enough to see Brendan Rodgers' side through, setting up a clash with German giants Bayern Munich for a place in the last 16.

Speaking after the defeat to Villa, Rodgers said that he is "very proud" of his team.

“We’ve built a really good foundation this season and shown that we can compete and play the game to the level that we want, and shown that we can also defend,” the Celtic manager said. “Clearly, at this level if you make mistakes you’ll get punished and you’ve also got players with big quality.

"But, overall, we were very competitive over the course of the eight games which gives us the 12 points, and now gives us a really exciting tie for the players and the supporters."

Rodgers said Celtic's qualification for the knockout phase play-offs "gives pride to the club and to the nation".

Celtic to offer Cummings new contract

Beyond their Champions League success, Celtic fans received more good news this week regarding young striker Daniel Cummings, who made his senior debut against Aston Villa on Wednesday as a late substitute.

Regarded as one of Celtic's brightest prospects, the 18-year-old has been in outstanding form for the club’s B side this season, scoring 25 goals in 26 games across all competitions.

His performances have drawn interest from Bologna, Club Brugge, and RB Salzburg, with all three clubs recently sending scouts to watch him in action.

To fend off suitors, The Celtic Way reports that Celtic will offer Cummings a long-term contract to secure his future at the club.

With his current deal set to expire at the end of the season, he is free to negotiate with other clubs, but the Scottish champions are expected to move swiftly to tie him down with a new contract.

Earlier this year, The Young Team, who scout Scotland's next top stars, described Cummings as "too good for the Lowland League" and praised him for his "great runs" and "spectacular strikes".

Scotland Under-19 boss Neil MacFarlane, meanwhile, said of Cummings back in November: “Daniel’s done really, really well. He’s scored a lot of goals in the Lowland League and scored in the UEFA Youth League as well.

“He’s been doing really well for them, just as a number of the lads at Celtic have been doing. It just adds to the attacking options at the top end of the pitch."