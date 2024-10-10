Luke McCowan has enjoyed a promising start to his Celtic career after joining the Hoops from Dundee in August. After making his debut in a 3-0 Old Firm win over Rangers, the 26-year-old then registered his first assist for his new club in the very next game, helping Brendan Rodgers' side secure a 2-0 victory over Hearts.

Since then, McCowan, a boyhood Celtic fan, has made two more impressive cameos against St. Johnstone and Ross County.

Speaking about his start to life at Celtic Park late last month, McCowan told The National that he's "settling in great".

“I think just going to a new club just in general for anybody, no matter if you are going below or going above, it’s difficult for anybody. But when you’re going to the best club in Scotland and you are playing Champions League football, it’s going to be tougher than normal!" he explained. “It’s been great though and you are getting to learn off of these guys.

"Now it’s just about working as hard as I can and getting as many minutes as possible."

The next McCowan available for as little as £1m, says Halliday

With McCowan having settled so well at Celtic, Motherwell defender and Clyde 1 pundit Andy Halliday has suggested the Bhoys should go in for another of Dundee's star players. Halliday, who used to play for Rangers, believes both Glasgow clubs should look at signing 21-year-old midfielder Lyall Cameron, who has scored three and assisted six in 13 games for the Dee this season.

"See McCowan signing for Rangers or Celtic from Dundee, that’s a no-brainer signing," he said while speaking on the Open Goal YouTube channel. “Dundee fans won’t like this, but Lyall Cameron is the next one. Go and sign him."

Halliday suggested that Cameron could cost Celtic less than £1m: "I’m not saying this is the player that’s going to come in and make the immediate impact for you, but when I look at the squad players that Rangers and Celtic have signed over the years and spent good dough on, surely go and sign these boys."

Aberdeen up next for Celtic

Bar the friendly match against Sligo Rovers on Wednesday, Celtic next take on Aberdeen in the Premiership on October 19. After seven games, the two sides are tied on points at the top of the table, though Celtic lead on goal difference, having scored 22 and only conceded one.

Despite being neck-and-neck at the top, however, McCowan expects Celtic to come out as the victors when the two sides meet at Celtic Park.

“I guess their start has been good," he told Sky Sports. “But listen, we focus on ourselves. It’s a game we know that if we apply ourselves correctly and put our full focus on that game, which we will, then we should be coming out with three points."