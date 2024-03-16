Celtic may have just been told exactly how to replace Brendan Rodgers after a tricky season at Celtic Park.

Rodgers struggling with the Hoops

All is clearly not well on and off the pitch with last season's Scottish Premiership winners. Ex-Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers took the reigns after the departure of Ange Postecoglou for Tottenham, but it has been a far less impressive campaign than he will have been hoping for, despite now sitting top of the league once more.

They finished bottom of their group in the Champions League, winning just a single game and conceding 15 times in their six games, including a 6-0 hammering at the hands of Atletico Madrid, a pair of stats that handed them the second worst goal difference (-10) of any side in the group stage (beaten only by Royal Antwerp, who finished with -11).

Rodgers at Celtic 23/24 vs Postecoglou at Celtic 22/23 (All competitions) Rodgers 23/24 Postecoglou 22/23 Games 39 53 Wins 25 41 Losses 8 7 Win % 64% 77% Goals for 84 147 Goals per game 2.15 2.77 Goals against 40 53

There have also been talks of behind the scenes issues that have also played into an overall feeling of discontent at Celtic Park this season, something that stretches far beyond performances alone.

And overall, it has led to plenty of speculation over the future of Rodgers, who could well be leaving his post should things not improve.

Celtic told what to do next

Now, former Aberdeen club chief Keith Wyness has told Celtic exactly how to fix their managerial problem, and has urged them to go for a young dynamic coach from the continent rather than shopping so close to home this time around. Wyness served as CEO for Aberdeen between 2000 and 2004, and also worked with Aston Villa (2016-2018) and Everton (2004-2009).

Speaking to Football Insider, he explained that “I think Celtic would be looking outside of Scotland if they were to replace Rodgers". As for who, he felt a longer-term project will be the solution.

“They should go for a young, European manager. I think they’d want to go back to that sort of route. They obviously see themselves as a progressive, forward-thinking club.

“I don’t think they should go for a stop-gap. For me, they should target someone like Roberto De Zerbi. Not him, of course – but someone like him. There are a few around who could be looked at."

However, he added that were Rodgers to turn things around and clinch the Scottish Premiership title, he would not be surprised to see him stay at the helm.

“For now, if they win the league – I’m sure it will be business as usual at Celtic and Rodgers will probably remain in post.”

Replacing Postecoglou and following in the footsteps of his popular reign in Glasgow was always going to be a difficult ask, and it one that Rodgers appears to be struggling with. A fresh start could be just what the club needs to rediscover their identity.