Celtic have backed head coach Brendan Rodgers in the summer transfer window as they have brought in five new signings so far.

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

The Hoops most recently bolstered their options at the back with the signing of central defender Maik Nawrocki from Legia Warsaw on a permanent deal.

They have also added to their midfield ranks with the additions of South Korean ace Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Norwegian maestro Odin Thiago Holm, whilst wingers Hyun-jun Yang and Australia international Marco Tilio have come in to provide an attacking threat.

There appears to be more business on the horizon for the Bhoys, though, as they have recently been linked with a swoop to sign Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle, who is also a reported target for Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

How good is Tommy Doyle?

The England U21 international is a talented young player who could be an excellent signing for the Hoops if he is able to continue his development and translate his form from youth level over to the professional game.

Doyle has the potential to be Matt O'Riley 2.0 for Rodgers as the central midfielder is a creative dynamo who can open up the opposition's defence on a regular basis for his teammates.

The 21-year-old magician produced an outstanding four goals and ten assists in 18 outings in his last Premier League 2 season for City during the 2020/21 campaign, which earned him loan spells with Hamburg and Cardiff City prior to a spell in Sheffield last term.

He has taken steps towards replicating that at senior level as the exciting youngster provided seven assists in 38 matches on loan at Sheffield United last season, which included three assists in four FA Cup clashes.

Doyle, who has been capped by England at seven different age groups, still has plenty of time left ahead of him to develop and playing for Celtic in matches where they dominate the ball in the Scottish Premiership could allow him to showcase his creative talent.

O'Riley was the club's outstanding creator from the middle of the park last term. The Denmark international racked up 12 assists in 38 league appearances, which was one more than any other player managed for the Hoops.

He displayed his ability to consistently unlock the opposition as the former MK Dons ace made 2.2 key passes per match for the Bhoys, which was 0.2 more than any of his fellow attackers.

This shows that the central midfielder is an exceptional passer of the ball who can make things happen by threading passes or whipping crosses into the box for the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada to attack.

Therefore, Doyle, who was once described as a "fantastic" talent by scout Jacek Kulig, could offer similar qualities in midfield with his ability to regularly assist his teammates at the top end of the pitch.

Celtic must now work hard to secure the Cityzens prospect as it would provide Rodgers with another O'Riley-esque number eight who could either play alongside the Danish wizard or rotate with him to deal with the workload across four competitions this season.