An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to bolster the playing squad before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to The Scottish Sun, Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers is eyeing up a swoop to sign Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the Hoops are now in a queue of clubs hoping to land the England U21 international before the deadline passes.

It states that Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are also interested in acquiring the talented gem but that the Bhoys could have an advantage as they have a strong relationship with City and can offer Champions League football this season.

How good is Tommy Doyle?

The 21-year-old maestro is an impressive young player who could make a big impact at Parkhead on loan, which means that he has the potential to be Patrick Roberts 2.0 for Rodgers.

During the Northern Irish tactician's first spell at the club, the ex-Liverpool boss enjoyed great success with the English winger who was with the Hoops on a temporary basis from the Citizens.

Roberts racked up 12 goals and 24 assists across 65 competitive appearances under the head coach and won six domestic trophies between the 2016/17 and 2017/18 campaigns combined.

Celtic won the Scottish treble in both of the now-Sunderland ace's seasons with Rodgers, and Doyle could help the Bhoys to dominate again with his potential to make things happen in the final third.

The City academy dynamo enjoyed a productive spell on loan with Sheffield United last season as he produced four goals and seven assists in 38 matches in all competitions, which included 33 appearances in their Championship promotion-winning campaign.

That came after a short stint with Cardiff City during the previous year. Doyle averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.05 over 19 league games and created ten 'big chances' for his teammates for the Welsh side, which shows that the mercurial technician can open up the opposition's defence on a regular basis.

He made the step up to first-team football after an outstanding 2020/21 season with his club's U21 side, in which the exciting hotshot plundered four goals and ten assists in 18 Premier League 2 outings.

Matt O'Riley (12) is the only current Celtic player who managed more than eight Scottish Premiership assists and this suggests that the Hoops target could be an excellent creator for Rodgers if he is able to finally translate those performances to senior level.

Reo Hatate (six) was also the only central midfielder with more than four league goals and the £7k-per-week ace could, therefore, add another goal threat to the club's options in that position.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig once described Doyle as one of City's "exceptional" young talents and he would arrive at Parkhead as a player with potential rather than the finished product. This means that his form to date may not reflect his true ability and his output at the top end of the pitch could increase with more growth and experience.

Therefore, Rodgers could land his next Roberts from the Premier League champions by snapping up the ex-Hamburg loanee in the hope that he takes the next leap in his development.