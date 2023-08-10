Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond brought Brendan Rodgers back to Celtic for a second spell at Parkhead this summer and has backed the manager in the summer transfer window.

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

Norwegian central midfielder Odin Thiago Holm and Melbourne City attacker Marco Tilio came in as the Northern Irish tactician's first two signings.

Since then, South Korean duo Hyun-jun Yang and Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Polish central defender Maik Nawrocki have also come through the door on permanent deals.

There could be more signings on the way for the Hoops before the window slams shut at the start of next month as they were recently touted with an interest in Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle.

However, they are said to be facing competition from a number of clubs in England; including Wolves, Southampton, and Sheffield United.

How good is Tommy Doyle?

The 21-year-old maestro is an exciting young gem who has the potential to be a throwback to one of the stars from Rodgers' first stint at Parkhead - Tom Rogic.

Doyle spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and caught the eye with his impressive performances in central midfield as he racked up four goals alongside seven assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

The England U21 international played 33 Championship matches for the Blades as they won promotion up to the Premier League and the Hoops could now bank on that experience helping him to take his game to the next level this time around.

Prior to loan spells with Cardiff City and Hamburg before his year at Bramall Lane, Doyle was an outstanding performer for Manchester City's U21 side with nine goals and 15 assists across 50 outings.

This suggests that the talented number eight has the quality to provide goals and assists from a midfield position, which is something that Rogic excelled at under Rodgers.

The Australian magician, who played in the middle of the park, produced 24 goals and 20 assists in 105 competitive games for the ex-Liverpool boss during their time together at Celtic between 2016 and 2019.

This means that the mercurial technician averaged a direct goal contribution once every 2.39 matches, which shows that he was able to make an impact at the top end of the pitch on a semi-regular basis to supplement the attacking work done by the wingers and forwards.

Doyle could fulfil a similar role if he is able to translate his form from youth level over to senior football. He averaged a goal involvement every 2.09 outings for City's U21 team and showed signs of getting near that with one every 3.45 clashes for Sheffield United last term.

The 5 foot 8 talent, who has been described as "exceptional" and a "playmaker" by scout Jacek Kulig, managed four goals and ten assists in 18 Premier League 2 appearances for City during the 2020/21 campaign.

Matt O'Riley (12) was the only current Hoops player who managed more than eight Scottish Premiership assists last term, which suggests that Doyle has the potential to be one of the club's outstanding creators if he can have a breakthrough year in Scotland.

Therefore, the Citizens prospect could be Rogic 2.0 for Rodgers as a central midfielder who could provide goals and assists to influence games in the final third.