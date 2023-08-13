Celtic have been able to dip into the market to bolster their playing squad during the summer transfer window to sign five new players so far.

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers made Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm the first arrival of his second spell at Parkhead in June.

Australia international Marco Tilio became the second signing to improve the team's options out wide before South Korean duo Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Hyun-jun Yang arrived on the same day.

The most recent addition was Polish central defender Maik Nawrocki on a permanent deal from Legia Warsaw and he made his debut in last weekend's 4-2 win over Ross County on the opening day of the campaign.

There could be more signings on the horizon, though, as the club have been linked with interest in Manchester City central midfielder Tommy Doyle.

How good is Tommy Doyle?

The England U21 international is a creative maestro who could add another attacking threat to Rodgers' stable of options in that area of the pitch.

His potential to be an outstanding creator for the Bhoys in midfield could mean that the Northern Irish tactician is able to make centre-forward Kyogo Furuhashi even better by providing the number nine with another player to supply him with a constant stream of chances.

The Japan international was the club's main source of goals last term with an incredible return of 27 Scottish Premiership goals - 16 more than any of his teammates.

However, the addition of Doyle could result in the 28-year-old marksman improving upon that tally due if Pep Guardiola's prospect is able to kick on and showcase the best of his creative abilities after some first-team experience in England.

The 21-year-old ace assisted seven goals in 38 matches on loan at Sheffield United last season but his form during his last campaign for Manchester City's U21 side suggests that he has the ability to set-up his teammates far more frequently.

Doyle racked up an outstanding ten assists, alongside four goals, in 18 Premier League 2 matches for the young Cityzens team throughout the 2020/21 season.

This means that the £7k-per-week wizard assisted a strike every 1.8 games on average and that would make him a standout for the Hoops if he is able to finally translate that form over to first-team football after a year of development at Bramall Lane.

Matt O'Riley (12) is the only current Celtic player who produced more than eight league assists in the Scottish Premiership last season and the Denmark international provided one every 3.16 outings on average.

Therefore, Doyle, who talent scout Jacek Kulig dubbed "fantastic", has the potential to be the outstanding creative threat for Celtic from midfield and could be able to regularly set up his teammates for opportunities at the top end of the pitch.

This is why Rodgers could make Kyogo even better by signing the English technician as the Hoops boss could improve the quality of chance creation coming from that position, which would provide the Japanese finisher with even more openings in front of goal to improve upon his already-impressive tally for the Scottish giants.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Doyle will be able to produce performances in line with the ones he displayed for City's youth team but the scope is there for him to be a big success, and bringing him in on loan is a worthwhile gamble, on paper, for the club to make.