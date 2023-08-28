Highlights Celtic are closely monitoring a promising midfielder as Brendan Rodgers prepares for the final week of the transfer window at Parkhead.

The team has been struggling with injuries, particularly in central defence, which has presented a major dilemma for the manager.

Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma is nearing a move to Celtic and could potentially be announced before their upcoming match against Rangers.

Celtic are continuing to keep tabs on a promising midfielder as Brendan Rodgers gets set for a frantic last week of the transfer window at Parkhead, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Celtic?

The Hoops find themselves in the midst of an early season malaise at Parkhead and will be hoping to react to an uninspiring 0-0 draw at home to St Johnstone last weekend, which followed an abrupt exit from the Viaplay Cup against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park the week previous, as per Sky Sports.

In defence of Hoops boss Rodgers, Celtic have encountered a freakish number of injuries at an early stage in the campaign and have a major dilemma in central defence, owing to Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki, Stephen Welsh and Yuki Kobayashi all being sidelined because of various concerns.

Despite Celtic's recent frustration, Northern Irish boss Rodgers is confident that his side can bounce back on Sunday against Rangers at Ibrox, as he stated in the aftermath of the Hoops' draw at home with St Johnstone:

"When you're playing Rangers, whether it's home or away, then it's the easiest game ever as a manager, in terms of the motivation and commitment. It's an obligation. You don't have a choice in any game, but in particular in that game."

Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma is closing in on a move to Scottish champions Celtic and will soon travel north of the border to be officially announced at Parkhead after arriving in London to put the finishing touches to his move, as per Honduran outlet Diario Diez.

The 23-year-old is set to be given the chance to wear the iconic number seven shirt at Celtic and will immediately go into contention for Sunday's crunch match away to Rangers.

Who else could Celtic sign?

Celtic completed summer signings Player Fee Previous club Gustaf Lagerbielke £3 million Elfsborg Yang Hyun-jun £2 million Gangwon Kwon Hyeok-kyu £1 million Busan IPark Maik Nawrocki £4.3 million Legia Warsaw Marco Tilio £1.5 million Melbourne City Odin Thiago Holm Undisclosed Valerenga All transfer fees courtesy of Sky Sports News

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic could be set to bring in up to five new arrivals before the window closes at Parkhead, with Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle still being monitored in the latter stages of market activity.

Several outgoings may also occur at Celtic before the end of the window and the likes of Benjamin Siegrist, Albian Ajeti, Ismaila Soro and James McCarthy could depart. Montenegro international Sead Haksabanovic has made his discontent at his involvement known in recent days and may depart.

Labelled "excellent" by former Cardiff City manager Steve Morison, Doyle spent last campaign on loan at Sheffield United and played a major part in their promotion to the Premier League, registering four goals and seven assists in 38 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone has detailed that Wolverhampton Wanderers 'really like' Doyle and could look to replace Matheus Nunes with the England Under-21 international; nevertheless, it remains to be seen where the Citizens' youth product will end up come the end of the window.