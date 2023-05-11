Celtic could face a battle to keep hold of manager Ange Postecoglou, with two Premier League sides eager to try and sign him according to Football Insider.

What's the latest on Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou?

The current boss of the Scottish side has impressed since arriving at the club, helping guide the team to the league title on two occasions. Not only that, but he has also claimed two Scottish League Cups. It means the boss has four pieces of silverware to his name already, despite only being with the team since 2021.

His dominance as a boss has been showcased by the manner in which Celtic stormed to this season's Scottish Premiership title. On 95 points currently - 13 clear of second-placed Rangers - they have already bagged the trophy thanks to a win against Hearts and have lost only one fixture all season. The gap is now insurmountable and his side have once more claimed SPL victory.

His ability to craft a winning and dominant side with Celtic has now led to interest in his services from elsewhere though. According to Football Insider, both Tottenham and Leeds are contemplating moves for the manager during the close season. Both teams need new managers and Celtic have readied themselves for approaches from the two Premier League outfits and other interested parties this summer. With Mauricio Pochettino potentially not heading to White Hart Lane and with Sam Allardyce only employed until the end of the campaign, both could launch moves for the manager this summer.

Would Postecoglou be a good fit in the Premier League?

The manager has never ventured into English football before, with the vast majority of his experience as a boss so far coming in Scotland and Australia. He's also had two other stints in Greece and Japan.

However, the signs are promising if he was to be poached by either of Spurs or Leeds. He has gradually improved over the course of his career, with every experience bringing a better managerial record. Right now with Celtic, he has a points-per-match record of 2.35 - his best ever rate. It's even more impressive when you consider that he has achieved that over 108 matches. It's easier to achieve a better record in a smaller sample size, so to do it over so many games is even better.

He's experienced in terms of challenging at the top end of the table too, having won the title with Celtic and also bagged silverware with South Melbourne, Brisbane Roar, Yokohama F. Marinos and even Australia. In short, Postecoglou has won trophies wherever he has gone and that bodes well for Tottenham in particular, who are desperate for glory of their own.

Postecoglou then is worth a gamble considering his impressive record and his ability to build "winning" teams. Celtic will of course be proud of the interest he is generating but simultanously fighting tooth and nail to keep him where he is.