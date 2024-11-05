A number of Premier League clubs are interested in signing a "magical" Celtic player and have made contact over a move, according to a new update from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg.

While the Hoops are excelling this season, topping the Scottish Premiership table and also reaching the final of the Scottish League Cup last weekend, not everything going on at the club is satisfactory. Brendan Rodgers has spoken of his displeasure at his starting lineups being leaked before matches, saying: "Whoever is putting it out, if it’s someone from Celtic, you’re not a Celtic supporter.

"You’re not a Celtic supporter because you’re not helping Celtic. It’s as simple as that. If you’re not a Celtic supporter, we will do everything we can to find out."

In transfer news, one report has stated that the Scottish champions are eyeing the signing of a new defender in the January transfer window, especially because left-back Alexandro Bernabei may have played his final game for the club, following a disappointing spell at Parkhead.

Another player who could leave the Hoops on a permanent basis soon is centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke, who is currently on loan at FC Twente but is reportedly the subject of interest from Swedish side Malmo. Now, a fresh exit rumour has emerged regarding a current Celtic hero.

"Magical" Celtic ace wanted by Premier League clubs

Writing on X, Plettenberg reports that £8.3m-rated Celtic forward Nicolas Kuhn is a target for multiple Premier League sides, who have "inquired" about him.

Kuhn has arguably been the Hoops' standout player this season, providing a remarkable amount of quality out on the right wing, so often cutting onto his left foot to devastating effect. He has eight goal contributions (three goals and five assists) in just seven Scottish Premiership starts, and Rodgers lauded his quality after he scored twice against Manchester City in a pre-season friendly.

"He's adapting. He has come back looking really sharp. The moves for the goals were outstanding. Some of our football to play through City's press and pressure, we built it up really well. He was away and he finished his two goals really, really well. And his pass for the third goal was just magical, outside of the foot, had to travel a long distance."

Nicolas Kuhn's Scottish Premiership stats this season Total Appearances 9 Starts 7 Minutes played 582 Goals 3 Assists 5 Shots per game 2.8 Key passes per game 2.2 Dribbles per game 1.7

It is easy to see why a number of top clubs are interested in signing Kuhn, given the technical class at his disposal, but the 24-year-old will hopefully stay until at least the end of the season, especially as he only joined from Rapid Vienna earlier this year.