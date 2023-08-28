An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to make further additions to bolster Brendan Rodgers' squad before the summer transfer window officially slams shut on Friday.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to The Scottish Sun, the Hoops are keeping tabs on Manchester City central midfielder Tommy Doyle for the head coach ahead of the deadline.

The report claims that Premier League clubs are set to make big decisions on whether or not they will loan out their young stars this week and the Scottish giants are keeping an eye on those situations with a view to possibly swooping in.

It states that Rodgers could make up to five new signings, including the pending £3.5m arrival of Luis Palma from Aris, and a new midfield recruit has not been ruled out with Doyle seemingly on their radar.

How good is Tommy Doyle?

The 5 foot 8 maestro is a terrific prospect who could be a superb signing for Celtic if he is able to use the experience he gained last season to take the next step in his development.

Doyle, who scout Jacek Kulig once dubbed "fantastic", has the potential to be an outstanding creative presence in the middle of the park and could form a fearsome partnership with current Hoops star Matt O'Riley in midfield.

The England U21 international enjoyed a strong season on loan with Sheffield United last term as he racked up four goals and seven assists in 38 matches in all competitions, which included three goals and four assists in 33 Championship appearances for the Blades on their way to promotion to the Premier League.

However, his form for Manchester City at youth level suggests that there is more to come from the talented gem. The 21-year-old magician produced nine goals and 15 assists in 50 U21 matches for the Cityzens, which included ten assists in 18 Premier League 2 outings during the 2020/21 campaign.

These statistics suggest that he has the potential to be a phenomenal creator from midfield if he is able to replicate that form at first-team level. His seven-assist haul for the Blades shows that he is on the way to reaching his academy level of production and moving to Celtic to be part of a team that dominates games and expects to compete for the title could be the perfect platform for him to take the next step.

O'Riley (12) was the only current Hoops player, in any position, to assist more than eight goals in the Scottish Premiership, as Jota and Aaron Mooy have since departed Parkhead.

Therefore, Doyle could be an outstanding creative presence alongside the Denmark U21 international if he can reach double figures for assists in the league for Celtic as he did at U21 level for City.

O'Riley, who created a team-leading 2.1 chances per game last term, has already proven himself to be capable of consistently unlocking the opposition's defence for his teammates and he could benefit from having a similar player alongside him in midfield.

Doyle and the former MK Dons star could link up together to split open the other team with their respective passing qualities and they could create space for each other as their opponents focus their attention on stopping one, which could free up room for the other to work their magic.