Celtic have turned their attentions to the summer already as they look for another striker before the new season, it has emerged.

Celtic looking for goals

Though they are the top-scoring side in the Scottish Premiership, Brendan Rodgers wants more. The Bhoys have found the net 74 times and have the best goal difference in the division, but could still end up finishing in second. Currently a point clear of Rangers, their Glasgow rivals have a game in hand on Rodgers' side after their clash with Dundee before the international break was postponed.

The two sides face off in the biggest Old Firm derby in years this weekend, with the winner taking a massive step towards Scottish supremacy come the end of the campaign.

But Celtic are already looking beyond that, and are on the hunt for more firepower. They added Adam Idah on loan from Norwich City in January, and the 23-year-old has been impressive, netting five times and grabbing two assists in his eight Scottish top-flight outings to date.

Celtic top goalscorers 23/24 Player Goals Matt O'Riley 12 Kyogo Furuhashi 10 David Turnbull 7 Luis Palma 6 Adam Idah 5

There is no certainty that he will stay beyond the summer though, and Celtic are looking at other options even if he should, with his 5 goals already making him their fifth top goalscorer this season. One of those is Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, who has hit 20 goals this season, five more than anyone else in Scotland's top flight.

Brendan Rodgers admitted that Shankland was 'on the radar' during his first stint at Celtic, but interest from Rangers and a reported record price tag could prove an obstacle to landing him this summer. Now, one report claims Celtic have turned their attention elsewhere.

21-goal Greece striker in the sights

As per reports coming out of Italy, Celtic are one of several clubs with their sights set on Greek striker Fotis Ioannidis. The Panathinaikos man has found the net 21 times this season for his current side, including five times in six Europa League outings. At 24-years-old, he is primed to make a move this summer and is expected to leave.

His current contract with the Greek side runs until 2027, but as per CalcioMercato, he will be available this summer for 15m euros (around £12m), a fee that would make him a record arrival at Celtic Park. Currently, their highest outlay stands at the £9m they stumped up for Odsonne Edouard back in 2018.

There is another obstacle too, in the form of rival interest. The Italian outlet claims that all of Lazio, Sevilla, Eintracht Frankfurt and West Ham United are on his tail, while Sporting CP, Bologna and Stuttgart are keeping tabs on the situation in the event that they lose one of their hitmen (all of whom have been linked with moves away).

It remains to be seen whether Rodgers and co. can pick their way through other interest, with West Ham in particular likely to be able to offer a more lucrative package to both player and club.