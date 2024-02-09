Highlights Celtic are actively looking for a new striker to refresh their front line.

Bojan Miovski, Aberdeen's top goalscorer, is a potential target for Celtic.

Miovski is flattered by the interest from Celtic, but his focus is currently on Aberdeen and achieving success with the club.

Celtic are on the hunt for a new striker, and one of their targets has left the door very much open ahead of a potential Celtic Park switch.

Celtic being pushed in Premiership title race

Though the Bhoys currently sit atop the Scottish Premiership, they could be dethroned should Rangers win their game in hand by a few goals, and there are clearly problems within Brendan Rodgers' squad. Principally, it appears that the front line needs something of a refresh.

Though they completed a loan move for Adam Idah in January, it remains to be seen whether or not Brendan Rodgers opts to make the move permanent, and with Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi persistently linked with a move away from Celtic Park a new striker may be needed even if the Norwich man is made permanent.

One man that they have previously been credited with an interest in is Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski, who is the Dons' top goalscorer. Originally a left-back as a youngster, the reformed frontman has been a revelation at Pittodrie. Starting all of Aberdeen's 23 Scottish Premiership this season, he has returned 13 goals and is largely responsible for keeping them out of the drop zone this campaign.

Scottish Premiership top goalscorers 2023/24 Club Goals Lawrence Shankland Hearts 17 Bojan Miovski Aberdeen 13 Matt O'Riley Celtic 10 James Tavernier Rangers 10 Abdallah Sima Rangers 10

With Celtic thought to have been interested in the North Macedonian before they moved for Idah, it is thought that they would be keen to return for him in the summer, though Aberdeen will still demand that they make him the most expensive transfer between two Scottish sides (a figure that currently stands at £4.4m from when Scott Brown swapped Hibernian for Celtic Park).

Miovski flattered but determined to remain focused

Quizzed on the links, Miovski left the door open to remain in Scotland and move to Celtic, though he was quick to stress that his focus remained on his career with Aberdeen.

"I'm playing the best season of my career at Aberdeen and I'm enjoying football", he said, via Rangers Review.

"I like Scotland. It has a great passion for football. People love the club, they are with us everywhere. I like Scottish football because it is played very quickly and all the time the balls are put forward towards us strikers. The game is played with a lot of contact, but it's direct and I love seeing this much action in the penalty box.

"I am happy to be linked with clubs like Celtic, Rangers and Southampton because that means I'm making progress. I still have two years left on my contract in Aberdeen, I am focused on the club and on winning a place in Europe like last year. What the future will bring?... I don't know.

"Now I am focused only on my club and that is my goal, to be as good as possible. Aberdeen are in the top three clubs in Scotland. Celtic and Rangers are one thing, Aberdeen is another - our club signs young players for less money and gives everyone a chance."

With a third of the season left to play, there is plenty of time for Miovski to attract even bigger suitors and potentially spark a bidding war for his services come the summer transfer window, with goalscorers worth their weight in gold to any side.