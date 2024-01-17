Celtic may hope to facilitate more business concerning both incomings and outgoings at Parkhead this month and could be presented with several opportunities to offload an individual at the club, according to a report.

Celtic announce Nicolas Kuhn and eye more additions...

This window, Celtic fans have had to wait to see any action on the transfer front; however, they were finally treated to their first signing of the month on Tuesday night as Nicolas Kuhn finalised a move from Rapid Vienna on a five-and-a-half year contract.

According to Sky Sports News, the former Germany Under-20 international has joined for a fee of around £3 million and will don the famous number ten jersey at Parkhead, which has been worn by club icons such as Moussa Dembele, John Hartson and the late Bertie Auld.

With his signature wrapped up, the Hoops may now focus on strengthening other areas of the field as Brendan Rodgers looks to gain an edge in the hunt for the Scottish Premiership title.

Bringing in a striker is believed to be a priority for the Irishman and a loan deal could be in the offing for Celtic to add some extra offensive firepower, as per The Daily Record.

Oh Hyeon-gyu, Daizen Maeda, Yang Hyun-jun and Marco Tilio are all on Asian Cup duty, leaving the Glasgow giants light in attack. Several feasible options from the Premier League have now been evaluated by recruitment chief Mark Lawwell.

The Scottish champions are also keen to recruit at left-back and Liverpool starlet Owen Beck is a target following an impressive spell in the first half of the campaign at Dundee.

Fringe men could also continue to head the other way this window and interest is intensifying in one man who now looks certain to leave Parkhead, as per reports.

Sampdoria want Rocco Vata...

As per Football Insider, Sampdoria have joined Bologna and Como in the hunt to sign Celtic youngster Rocco Vata amid his contract situation at Parkhead. The 18-year-old is free to leave in the summer due to his deal being set to expire and all three sides are believed to have registered their interest in his services, with the Hoops actually granting a January exit.

Rocco Vata's statistics in 2023/24 - all competitions Appearances 22 Goals 13 Assists 0

Born in Glasgow, Vata is a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international; however, he is yet to feature in a senior game under Rodgers this campaign and it looks likely that his development will continue elsewhere despite being a standout for the Hoops' B team.

Labelled someone with an "exciting future" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Vata has featured four times at senior level for Celtic and is an academy graduate.

Despite this, Kuhn's arrival appears to have put him further down the pecking order under Rodgers and a clean break between both parties looks to be the most likely outcome at this point.