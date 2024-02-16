Brendan Rodgers has given minutes to three different teenage talents at Celtic so far this season, led by Rocco Vata. Vata, who was the subject of extensive interest from Italy during the January transfer window but could now sign a new contract after entering talks with the club, scored his first senior goal in the 5-0 Scottish Cup win over Buckie Thistle last month and has improved his standing in the squad.

Rodgers has included him in his last three Scottish Premiership matchday squads, and he brought him on for his first league outing of the season late on in the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen at the start of the month.

Daniel Kelly has also been named on the bench for the games against Aberdeen and Hibernian, having had a run-out from the bench against Buckie Thistle, while left-back Mitchell Frame received a 15-minute outing in the Hoops' final Champions League group-stage fixture against Feyenoord in December.

Minutes played by players 21 or under (Celtic 2023/24) Player Age Position Minutes Hyun-jun Yang 21 Right winger 935 Odin Thiago Holm 21 Central midfield 394 Rocco Vata 18 Attacking midfield 29 Daniel Kelly 18 Central midfield 18 Mitchell Frame 18 Left-back 15

Rodgers faces a difficult balancing act at Parkhead, looking to give young players enough opportunities to show that a pathway to the first-team exists but also bound to look to his most trusted players in the midst of a title battle with Rangers.

Celtic fight Sheffield United for Berry

Celtic are now going after another youngster for the upper ecehlons of their academy, battling "a number of Premier League clubs" for the signature of Adam Berry. According to Football Transfers, Berry is currently on trial at Nottingham Forest and is also attracting interest from Sheffield United and Blackburn.

Berry recently confirmed on social media that he'd left Manchester United and has changed agents too, potentially with a view to finding the best club for him to develop. His motivation for leaving the Red Devils was playing more football elsewhere.

Berry an international-calibre talent

Berry, who can play as an attacking midfielder, a number eight or a winger, appeared 27 times for United's under-18 side, scoring twice and providing five assists. In a marker of how much excitement he was generating at the club, he made his debut at that level when he was just 15.

The Englishman has also received international recognition, featuring in three friendlies for his country's under-17 side in 2022. If Celtic are to win what looks like a hotly-contested race, they will have to convince him that they have a meritocratic system in place in Glasgow, whereby the best-performing young players are given a chance to strut their stuff at the top level. It also remains to be seen whether Forest present a permanent offer at the end of his trial period, which could force them to accelerate their efforts.